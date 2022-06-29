Carriers and drivers that used to rely on outdated technology & communication methods can get all of their border crossing status on Zipments.io - a new user-friendly application. Services include PARS and PAPS status as well printed barcodes, Canada Customs Invoices, U.S. Customs Invoices, customs brokers directory, carrier code applications and more.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We've found a sore point with carriers & drivers who need to cross the border and are really strapped for time & resources. We created Zipments with a ton of feedback about the frustrations of emailing, calling (and even faxing) customs brokers, importers & exporters about the status of their shipments that need to cross the border." said Elvis Cavalic, Product Manager at Zipments. "So many of these carriers have been running their business with spreadsheets and phone calls, and we've created Zipments to be 'the Quickbooks for customs clearance' so that they can focus on their own business, and not managing all of these different parties and statuses."
Zipments.io appears to have struck a chord with the driver & carrier industry. Since January 2022, over 16,000 carriers/drivers have used Zipments to help get their shipments across the border into the USA & Canada.
Zipments is aiming to be the innovator in their newly coined CustomsTech category, which is technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional customs clearance methods in the delivery of customs clearance, customs brokerage, and cross-border transactions.
The time-saving features of Zipments.io include:
- Checking the status of PARS shipments into Canada. Simply enter your PARS number ONCE and track the status for all brokers at all ports in Canada. No need to visit multiple broker websites.
- Checking the status of PAPS shipments into the USA. Same with PARS - enter your PAPS number once and track the status from accepted to released, all on one website.
- Customs broker directly for over 300 Canadian Customs Brokers and over 1,000 US Customs Brokers - containing email, phone & address data all in the palm of your hand - no need for manual spreadsheet updates.
- Port listing for ports of crossing into the USA & Canada - containing Google Maps directions to each location.
- Carrier Code Application. An easy to fill out form to obtain your carrier code to cross into Canada.
- Online Canada Customs Invoice and US Customs Invoice creation so you can easily create beautiful customs invoices for declaring shipments.
- PARS and PAPS Barcode Label Printing with the fastest delivery in the industry.
Zipments is currently working on ACE and ACI features that will allow carriers to transmit their eManifests from their mobile phone.
"We've been listening to carriers and are continually adding features and services that help make the border invisible for them. We're starting with the small to mid-size carriers, because, as the data shows, 84% of transportation companies have 1-6 trucks on the road and do not have the time or funds to invest in technology. That's where Zipments comes in. Our technology roadmap is full of helpful features that drivers and carriers tell us will make crossing the border much faster & easier." said Elvis Cavalic, Product Manager at Zipments.
Most of Zipments services are currently free of charge, just head over to Zipments.io to get started.
