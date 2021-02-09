MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minnesota-based Zipnosis named 2021's Hottest Digital Startup From Flyover Country by Observer.com.
"Nearly a decade ago, Zipnosis' vision was to transform healthcare by making it fit into the slipstream of our lives. At that time, people would tell me just how "disruptive" that vision was to which I'd reply—no, healthcare is actually one of the most disruptive and complicated services I use, if we're successful Zipnosis will make healthcare simple and convenient for users," said CEO Jon Pearce. "Today we're honored to see that vision become reality as we help healthcare providers and patients navigate all these changes."
National telehealth platform Zipnosis is the white-label, Digital Front Door® solution for more than 50 health systems nationwide. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst for a year of incredible virtual care acceleration, as countless healthcare providers implemented and expanded online solutions for routine care.
"No sector within healthcare saw more explosive growth in 2020 than telehealth," said the Observer judges panel. "Handling tens of thousands of virtual visits in a given week [make Zipnosis] the highest capacity telemedicine platform in the country."
Finalists of Observer's annual list of healthcare companies between coasts were selected by a cabinet of savvy health-tech venture capitalists, healthcare PE investors, coastal healthcare executives, and industry analysts. The panel of experts noted that healthcare innovation is key to our very survival as a species. The stakes for this year's companies could not be higher.
"The past year has proven that when given the opportunity, we can make durable, positive change to the healthcare industry" added CEO Jon Pearce. "Going forward, we have to continue investing in and utilizing virtual care to create an optimized experience that allows health systems better treat patients, and provide a better experience as a whole."
About Zipnosis:
Zipnosis is the white-label virtual care platform powering the virtual triage and visits of nearly 60 large health systems across the country. The platform is powered by technology that's built on best practice clinical guidelines and real-time, localized information. Zipnosis offers device-agnostic virtual care aimed at providing both patients and employees greater convenience and efficiency when accessing care. All while helping boost the bottom line for health systems and providing a simpler way for employers to manage their employee population's health
Media Contact
Anne Sandell, Content & Communications Specialist, Zipnosis, +1 6514947537, anne.sandell@zipnosis.com
SOURCE Zipnosis