WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, April 8 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced a partnership and integration with Blackbird, the world's fastest, most powerful professional cloud video editing and publishing platform that provides rapid access to video content for the easy creation of clips and highlights to multiple devices and platforms. Blackbird powers significant productivity and efficiency benefits for any enterprise organization producing video content with a highly responsive, fully featured editor accessed through any browser, easy to learn and needing only limited bandwidth to use.
The only professional video editor developed specifically in, and available for the browser, Blackbird delivers unbeatable speed, scalability and richness of editing features and video output. The platform allows users to quickly go to market, scale effortlessly and flexibly across organizations, ensure content quality and drive massive efficiencies across any enterprise organization. This fast, powerful cloud video editing and publishing platform can be deployed in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud instances with live Zixi workflows, and enables the ability to insert branding, advertising and sponsored content for delivery to subscriber platforms. The integrated SDVP provides ultra-low latency video delivery with the Zixi protocol, proven reliability and extensive transport, network and content quality analytics through Zixi Video Solutions stack. ZEN Master, the industry's leading virtual control plane, allows remote users to maintain business continuity by enabling them to securely orchestrate, manage and monitor broadcast quality, low latency live video workflows from anywhere in the world.
"This partnership with world leading technology provider, Zixi, is an integral part of Blackbird's OEM strategy," said, Ian McDonough, Blackbird CEO. "Zixi is the default standard for the ingest and distribution of live video. Blackbird enables customers to distribute and syndicate broadcast quality video content to OTT, web and digital platforms and with our customers insisting on using these two great technologies together, we are very happy to have partnered to bring this offering to market."
"The Blackbird Zixi integration allows for the real-time ingest of live video, and then lightning-fast video viewing, clipping, editing and immediate publishing for the realization of monetization," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances, Zixi. "Blackbird is another example of the breadth of the best-of-breed technology partners in the Zixi Enabled Network that power every part of the end-to-end broadcaster workflow from ingest to editing to playout."
Zixi and Blackbird will demonstrate their joint offering on Wednesday, April 29th at 11 AM EST/4 PM UK as part of Zixi's two week Zixi Powered! virtual showcase being run in lieu of NAB 2020. To register for the webinar please visit Blackbird Zixi Live Video Cloud Editing
About Zixi
Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 170 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 10,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com
About Blackbird
Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame-accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing of video in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations. Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation. Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc. www.blackbird.video
