SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, leading Layer2 DEX ZKSwap has announced the token listing of ZKSwap's native token ZKS on cryptocurrency exchange BitMart.

Trading pairs ZKS/USDT and ZKS/USDC will be available and BitMart will start accepting ZKS deposit at 14:00 UTC on September 14th, 2021. The trading is available on the next day at 14:00 UTC on September 15th and users are eligible to withdraw the ZKS token asset in the following day at 14:00 UTC on September 16th.

Prior to the listing, ZKSwap will jointly airdrop 3,000 ZKS to 500 lucky followers who complete 3 tasks:

  1. Follow @ZKSwapOfficial and BitMartExchange
  2. RT & tag 3 friends
  3. Fill out the form

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap is a layer2 DEX based on the ZK-Rollup technology and using the AMM model. ZKSwap provides zero-gas fee swapping and instantaneous confirmation, solving the scaling issues, with peak TVL over $1 billion. Unlike other layer2 solutions, the withdrawal from ZKSwap to layer1 is also very quick, taking approximately 40 minutes.

Token Info

  • Token Name: ZKSwap
  • Token Symbol: ZKS
  • Token Type: ERC20
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 ZKS
  • Circulating Supply: 223,450,000 ZKS

Useful Links

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zkswap-annouces-the-token-listing-on-bitmart-301377904.html

SOURCE ZKSwap

