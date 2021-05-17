SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zluri, a SaaS management platform that helps businesses optimize their SaaS stack, has been selected as a 2021 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. The Award was presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on May 6.
Tie50 is Silicon Valley's Premium Annual Awards program in which thousands of early to mid-stage startups participate to gain exposure. Zluri was recognized and awarded for helping enterprises discover, manage, comply, and secure their SaaS subscriptions from a single dashboard.
Post-Covid, remote work accelerated the SaaS adoption organizations owing to its benefits over on-premise software. It has led to a SaaS explosion at companies since any employee can purchase an app and start using it without IT approval. This decentralized procurement of SaaS has caused SaaS sprawl.
According to a recent State of SaaS Management Report by Zluri in collaboration with Pulse, the top concerns of IT leaders related to SaaS sprawl are security (75%), compliance issues (58%), cost (57%), and shadow IT (57%). Zluri aims to help IT leaders tackle these issues.
"It is a great honor for Zluri to be awarded as one of the Tie50 winners. Receiving this from an enormous forum like TIE will motivate Zluri to propel forward," said Ritish Reddy, Co-founder of Zluri.
With SaaS taking over every industry, Zluri is helping businesses optimize their SaaS stack by tracking SaaS apps usage, spend, and security & compliance. "After signing up to Zluri, many of our customers have seen a significant decline in their SaaS wastage, as Zluri identifies app redundancy and security and compliance issues related to user account management," he added.
TiE50 Program Chair, Kumar Sripadam, said "Companies from diverse fields and in various stages made their applications to our prestigious TiE50 showcasing innovation and disruption. Many sponsors were kind enough to offer a desirable list of perks and benefits apart from the Award and recognition. TiE50 continues to partner with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to select companies to pitch to the show".
"TiE Silicon Valley is excited to announce TIE50 winners. TIE50 awards is our way of giving visibility to startups and connect them with our sponsors, partners, and investors in the TiE Ecosystem," said AGK Karunakaran, President, TiE Silicon Valley
About Zluri
Zluri is a SaaS Management Platform that helps companies eliminate SaaS waste, automate IT tasks, and reduce security and compliance risks related to SaaS applications. The process of SaaS management begins with app discovery. Zluri discovers an organization's SaaS landscape in just five minutes, which is the best in the industry.
About TiE50
Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's leading technology startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges, including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives.
Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these startups were either acquired or gone public with IPO. 29 of these exits were valued at over $100 million.
About TiEcon
TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals.
TiEcon has been ranked alongside the World Economic Forum, TED, and DEMO as one of the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine. TiEcon 2021 is expected to attract more than 10,000 people from across the globe to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship.
