MILWAUKEE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The multi-channel B2B ecommerce platform, Znode, released its 9.7.2 version in April 2022. This new product release introduces features for payment and ordering while enhancing inventory, notifications, and site search synonym features.
Payment features and enhancements in the Znode ecommerce platform account for important business use cases, enabling more streamlined transactions. CardConnect ACH payment is now available, allowing both buyers and customer service representatives to use this method for order payment. The 9.7.2 release gives buyers the ability to make multiple, full, or partial invoice-based payments and extend this for 3rd party invoicing software.
Content management system updates allow administrators to hide price and inventory information from guest users, prompting users to log in to access such information. Administrators can also now enable a feature that allows buyers to subscribe to an email notification when a product is back in stock.
Ordering features have also been added and updated in the new release. Buyers can use the "Save for Later" feature within the cart for products that do not need to be purchased immediately. Such products can be added back to an order before it is placed. The latest release also enables reordering in the administration console. Another ecommerce ordering feature enables buyers to place bulk orders for variant products through a product grid view on the product display pages (PDP).
Other updates in the 9.7.2 release include an integration with Twilio for SMS notifications, the ability to bulk-manage site search synonyms, a "hide-from search" feature for attribute families and more as detailed in the Znode 9.7.2 Release Notes. Znode will host two release webinars detailing the updates relevant to different ecommerce groups. Customer experience improvements will be showcased in the May 19, 2022 webinar. Additional administrator management capabilities will be highlighted in the May 24, 2022 webinar.
Rupesh Agrawal, CEO of Amla Commerce, the parent company of Znode, says, "The 9.7.2 release includes new features and enhancements that are key differentiators for manufacturers and distributors prepared to take ecommerce to the next level. Improving the customer's shopping experience will encourage increased sales for B2B sellers."
About Znode
Znode is a multi-channel, multi-store ecommerce platform developed to enable manufacturers and distributors centralized management of all ecommerce channels and business models including B2B, B2C, and B2B2X. Znode offers a rich set of native features to easily manage content, site search, product information, and catalogs. Created for the unique needs of B2B ecommerce, Znode's native B2B functionality supports account-based pricing, account-based catalogs, and many more native B2B features. The platform is composable with over 1,200 APIs allowing for greater extensibility, easier integrations, and consistent updates. Znode is a product of Amla Commerce.
