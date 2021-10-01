MILWAUKEE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Znode, an enterprise B2B ecommerce platform created for the unique needs of manufacturers and distributors, today announced it has partnered with Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes.
Avalara has certified Znode's integration to support automated Value Added Tax (VAT) determination. Avalara's AvaTax for VAT certification validates the capability within Znode to correctly provide the necessary VAT rate in an increasingly complex tax landscape.
Globally, VAT compliance is getting more difficult for businesses to manage, warranting the trend towards real-time tax automation. Partnering with Avalara helps ensure Znode customers stay on top of tax changes impacting their business.
With recent changes in the UK and the European Union (EU) VAT regimes, Znode understood the need to enhance their offering, helping reduce tax compliance risk and the probability of error through an integrated solution. Avatax for VAT brings an increased level of compliance for VAT determination and the required invoice messaging, allowing customers to be more confident in their compliance, even with complex and demanding VAT scenarios.
Greg Chapman, senior vice president of partner management at Avalara said, "Znode understands the needs of its customers, and their Znode ecommerce platform reduces complexity for their customers in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."
"Znode is thrilled to be AvaTax for VAT certified," says Rupesh Agrawal, President and CEO of Znode. "This integration further endorses Znode as a leading ecommerce platform. The partnership provides our customers with an automated method of handling more B2B and B2C VAT use cases, backed by a leading provider in this space. Together we can support our customers with VAT registration and VAT determination, as well as managing mandatory VAT returns. This is a big step forward."
Improving operational efficiency, increasing accuracy and reducing manual steps in the VAT compliance process can only be effectively achieved through automation, and Znode is leading the way.
About Znode
Znode is an enterprise, B2B ecommerce platform created for the unique needs of manufacturers and distributors. Znode's native B2B functionality allows for easy management of customer-specific catalogs, management of multiple web storefronts, workflow approvals, complex pricing, inventory, and product types as well as quote management. The platform features an API-first architecture with over 700 API endpoints allowing for greater extensibility and easier integrations. Znode is a product of Amla Commerce. More information at znode.com.
About Avalara
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.
