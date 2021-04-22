MILWAUKEE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Znode – an enterprise, B2B ecommerce platform developed to enable sustainable growth, today announced the successful completion of their 2021 SOC 2 Type 2 examination. The effort reflects their long-standing commitment to data security best practices.
Znode is a fast-growing ecommerce platform designed for the unique needs of manufacturers and distributors. The platform easily allows for the management of multiple ecommerce catalogs and multiple ecommerce stores. Additionally, Znode offers an API first architecture for complete flexibility.
"We are very excited to announce the SOC2, Type 2 report. The team at Znode is very invested in meeting the needs of large enterprises and their growing ecommerce practices," said Rupesh Agrawal, President & CEO.
Znode was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination provided assurance regarding the effectiveness of the company's controls over a period of time.
Znode considered several companies that provided a SOC certification to interview and ultimately selected 360 Advanced, Inc. based on their responses to the interview and the quality of their customer service.
About Znode
Znode is an enterprise, B2B ecommerce platform developed to enable growth through a rich set of built-in features to easily manage content, site search, product information, multi-catalog, and multi-store functionality. Created for the unique needs of B2B ecommerce, Znode's built-in B2B functionality supports account pricing, complex inventory, complex product types, workflow approvals, quote management, and list management. The platform is completely headless with over 700 APIs allowing for greater extensibility, easier integrations, and consistent functional updates. Znode is a product of Amla Commerce.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
