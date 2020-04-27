WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zobrist Software Group Inc.,(ZOBRIST) a leading e-Commerce systems integrator and software provider, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded GSA Schedule 70 Contract (47QTCA20D0080), and are now certified to supply GENERAL PURPOSE COMMERCIAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT, SOFTWARE, AND SERVICES to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, Zobrist Software Group will list their Technology Services on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®.
"The entire Zobrist team is extremely excited and ready to take the company's e-Commerce expertise to the public sector. With the current digital transformation trends in high demand, we have the experience to move quickly and deliver results for any client", said Teresa Zobrist, CEO and President of Zobrist Software Group, Inc. She continues: "This contract will expand our reach beyond the state and federal level down to county and municipal agencies, as we can now offer all of our managed systems and services at fixed government pricing."
The Zobrist Software Group looks to deploy its digital commerce experience earned over the past 2-decades to help government clients elevate the user experience of their public-facing websites to serve their constituents. The requirements for ease-of-use, fast-loading pages, mobile-friendly and intuitive search translate universally from the consumer world to the government realm. In addition, their experience in digital transformation includes seamless integration of complex systems into cohesive workflows to provide end-to-end electronic catalogs and transactional systems that highly secure and scalable. Their methods of integration encompass message queueing, Enterprise Service Bus, SOAP and RESTful APIs as well as microservices.
Zobrist has won numerous awards from IBM, including IBM's "Foundational Leadership Award" for the launch of lee.com and wrangler.com and the IBM WebSphere Commerce Leadership "Best B2C Deployment" Award for thenorthface.com. Zobrist will add value to any organization or agency.
About Zobrist Software Group Inc.:
Founded in 2017, the Zobrist Software Group is a Certified WBENC Woman Owned Business and an experienced eCommerce integrator and software provider for large enterprise B2B and B2C commerce solutions including IBM WebSphere Commerce and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Working with recognizable clients such as Vans, North Face, Mazda, and 3M, they've build conversion-oriented e-commerce storefronts using popular platforms, including HCL Commerce (formerly IBM Websphere Commerce), Adobe Magento, Salesforce Commerce, and many more. Visit www.zobristinc.com for more information.
