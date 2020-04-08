DALLAS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOCCAM announced that it has received notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) of Company's first patent on ZOCCAM's platform that provides mobile payments into escrow accounts for real estate transactions. ZOCCAM currently facilitates transactions in 48 states and is the leading provider for the industry.
"ZOCCAM's platform addresses the challenges encountered with sending monies into the escrow account for real estate closings. This first patent provides coverage for depositing checks into the escrow account via our mobile app and coverage for other third-party payments. This is the first one of several that we have filed, and we will continue strengthening our intellectual property as we continue to deliver innovative solutions to the market," said Ashley Cook, Founder and CEO of ZOCCAM.
ZOCCAM enables REALTORS® and consumers the ability to send earnest money via a mobile phone application. This secure platform helps prevent wire fraud and provides more transparency during the real estate transaction.
About ZOCCAM
ZOCCAM's proprietary technology and patented process utilizes a mobile application to connect the consumer and Realtor to the title company to enable immediate delivery of funds to a bank account belonging to a third party and documents to the title company with receipt notifications sent to the parties. The technology removes liability associated with traditional methods of payments. For more information, visit www.ZOCCAM.com, and join us at fb.com/ZOCCAMRE and twitter.com/ZOCCAMRE.