IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Sales Acceleration Platform built for the IT channel, announced today that it has added the industry-leading security assessment tool from the Center for Internet Security Inc. (CIS) into a growing library of IT assessment tools accessible within the Zomentum sales automation platform.
Access to the CIS U.S. security assessment tool from the Zomentum platform is available immediately. Zomentum also plans to integrate the CIS assessment tool for U.K. Cybersecurity Infrastructure & Security Agency (CISA) Cyber Essentials.
CIS is a nonprofit organization that leads a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging security threats, including the globally recognized CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™ for securing IT systems and data.
"CIS has assembled the expertise of internet security experts all over the world into an actionable security assessment tool that takes the guesswork out of recommending cybersecurity measures to customers," said Ben Spector, Product Manager at Zomentum. "By adding the CIS security assessment to the Zomentum Sales Acceleration Platform, our IT channel customers no longer have to log into a separate security assessment tool, making it faster and easier to identify and monetize opportunities to deliver high-value cybersecurity services to their business clients."
Zomentum's cloud-based, intelligent sales application reduces the complexity of the sales process, eliminating numerous tools with one modern platform that mimics the way VARs and MSPs sell. Specifically, it enables them to easily manage their workflows as they assess customer needs, design quotes and proposals, convert opportunities to revenue, automate tedious sales tasks, analyze sales pipelines and expand accounts with QBRs and upsells.
With Zomentum, on average, IT partners can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value. The addition of the CIS security assessment tool will increase the speed and ease at which Zomentum customers serve their business clients.
The CIS security assessment is the latest addition to the Zomentum Assessments library. The end-to-end Zomentum Sales Acceleration Platform also includes other modules such as Proposals and Quotes, Pipeline Management, Analytics and QBR/vCIO.
About CIS
The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously refine these standards to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first IT sales acceleration platform for the channel, including IT solutions providers, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Zomentum removes complexity from the IT sales process by replacing numerous tools with one modern platform that aligns with the Channel's customer lifecycle — Assess, Design, Convert, Automate, Analyze and Expand. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end approach enables IT solutions providers to visualize their lead flows and convert opportunities more quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The platform fuels IT sales revenue of $100 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
