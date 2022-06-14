Integration Helps U.S. Tech Partners Minimize Data Entry, Maximize Invoice Accuracy, Accelerate Revenue
SAN FRANCISCO , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform built for the Partner Ecosystem, announced today that its Zomentum Grow sales acceleration application now integrates with QuickBooks Online to help U.S.-based tech partners reduce data entry and improve invoice accuracy.
Zomentum Grow, part of the Zomentum Revenue Platform, reduces the complexity of the IT sales process by replacing numerous tools with a seamless suite that mimics how technology partners sell.
With the QuickBooks Online integration, Zomentum Grow customers can automatically generate invoices in QuickBooks for sales quotes won in Zomentum Grow. The integration removes redundant data entry work, reduces manual errors and ensures invoice details are accurately recorded in QuickBooks.
"Zomentum's mission is to accelerate revenue for tech partners," said Zomentum Co-founder and CEO Shruti Ghatge. "Zomentum Grow's integration with QuickBooks does just that –saving time, easing the billing process and, ultimately, speeding time to revenue."
The integration was built for tech partners who use QuickBooks Online but do not have a professional services automation (PSA) system or are using a PSA that does not support QuickBooks Online integration. In either case, partners usually manually update quote details. Zomentum Grow closes the gap.
When enabled, Zomentum Grow's integration with QuickBooks Online creates a seamless flow of information as follows:
1. Sales quotes are sent through Zomentum Grow, and sales estimates are automatically created in QuickBooks Online.
2. When sales quotes are marked won in Zomentum Grow, the sales estimates are converted to an invoice in QuickBooks Online.
Zomentum Grow's integration is available immediately for U.S. users of QuickBooks Online.
About Zomentum
Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end Revenue Platform enables both technology partners and SaaS vendors to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Empowering a thriving Partner Ecosystem, the platform fuels technology sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting across America, Europe and Australia. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. Founded in 2018, the company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures.
