Leaders Honored for Vision, Expertise and Dedication to IT Channel Excellence
SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform for technology partners, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Zomentum's Co-founder and CEO Shruti Ghatge and Chief Marketer Shannon K. Murphy to its Women of the Channel list for 2022.
This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.
By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."
As the CEO of Zomentum, Ghatge has led the organization by rallying the team behind the vision to deliver the first intelligent Revenue Platform for the technology channel. Under her leadership, the team has developed and continues to enhance a platform that helps partners remove friction in their business by enabling them to earn, manage and grow their revenue all in one place without having to use other tools or vendor portals. The Zomentum Revenue Platform now fuels technology sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting.
Murphy is a consultant, speaker and writer. As Chief Marketer at Zomentum, she oversees brand messaging, go-to-market strategy and co-marketing initiatives. After 15 years in B2B SaaS, she's helping Zomentum lead the Partner Revenue Movement, enabling 3,000 partners and 10X growth rates for Zomentum.
"Zomentum has achieved many of its goals, thanks not only to a groundswell of support from the technology channel but also through Shruti's vision and leadership and Shannon's SaaS marketing acumen," said Rahil Shah, Co-founder and CTO of Zomentum. "Our impressive growth rates are a testament to their ability to solve critical challenges for tech partners and champion a better way to grow channel businesses with the Zomentum Revenue Platform."
CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
