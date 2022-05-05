Tech Partners Can Sync Customer and Quote Data Between Zomentum Revenue Platform and HaloPSA in Real-Time
SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform for technology partners, announced today that its sales acceleration application, Zomentum Grow, now integrates with HaloPSA, an all-in-one professional services automation (PSA) solution for managed service providers (MSPs).
The integration enables customer and quote information to automatically sync between Zomentum Grow and HaloPSA in real-time, saving MSPs time when updating their PSA accounts and teams.
"Manually updating sales opportunity information in the PSA increases the chances of human errors and delay," said Zomentum CEO Shruti Ghatge. "The integration and real-time data sync between Zomentum Grow and HaloPSA enable tech partners to act faster to convert opportunities, drive sales, and create a better partner and customer experience."
Zomentum Grow is the first sales automation application to integrate with the HaloPSA platform, enabling tech partners to manage their customers and opportunities, and kick off projects right away when an opportunity is won.
Together, Zomentum Grow and HaloPSA deliver a complete end-to-end solution that enables tech partners to:
- Avoid swivel chair data entry – All customer and quote information automatically flow from Zomentum Grow to Halo PSA; there's no need for manual intervention.
- Improve sales productivity – Synchronize products and pricing from HaloPSA into Zomentum Grow.
- Create new opportunities for existing customers – Existing customer data is pushed from HaloPSA to Zomentum Grow, where new opportunities can be created quickly.
- Speed sales from quote to order – All quote line items in Zomentum Grow become a sales order in HaloPSA as soon as the deal is marked won.
- Deliver consistent customer experience – Seamless data integration supports a consistent customer experience across sales, quoting and service delivery.
"We're extremely excited to partner with Zomentum to offer a mature end-to-end solution that takes clients from prospects to happy customers. HaloPSA and Zomentum are well aligned as both are modern solutions built based on customer feedback and bring a different approach to the MSP space," said Tim Bowers, Product Owner of HaloPSA.
With the Zomentum Grow sales acceleration app, on average, technology partners can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value.
About HaloPSA
HaloPSA is a privately owned and run company that offers PSA software designed for MSPs and service providers. HaloPSA gives you the power to manage your entire business with powerful out-of-the-box functionality and strives to offer everything service providers need, all in one place. It has been developed and evolved since 1994, meaning that HaloPSA has more than 25 years of experience in the industry. HaloPSA operates out of its U.K. headquarters and has satellite branches in the U.S. and Australia. The solution is trusted by a global customer base and supports a variety of languages, including English, Spanish, French, German and more. For more information, visit our website at https://halopsa.com and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, or Facebook.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
