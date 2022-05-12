Zomentum Connect Manages Complexities of License Cost Calculations for Cloud Solutions Providers Switching to Microsoft NCE
SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform built for the Partner Ecosystem, announced today that its Zomentum Connect license reconciliation and automated billing solution integrates with Microsoft's New Commerce Experience (NCE).
"The deadline is approaching for Microsoft cloud solution providers to migrate to the New Commerce Experience. That means adapting to a different subscription model and new licensing cost calculations," said Jef Bogaerts, Zomentum Product Manager. "Zomentum Connect can help partners make this switch smoothly by handling licensing cost calculation and billing reconciliation within the Autotask PSA."
Microsoft launched NCE in January 2022 to create a consistent purchasing experience for partners and customers. Part of this multiphase transition includes changes to licensing through Microsoft's Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program. As of March 10, 2022, new seat-based offer subscriptions can only be purchased through the NCE. Beginning in July 2022, legacy subscriptions can only be renewed in NCE, and legacy CSP seat-based offer incentives end on December 31, 2022.
The Zomentum Connect integration for Microsoft NCE automatically manages the complexities of transitioning to Microsoft NCE license costs and calculations. Zomentum Connect also factors in NCE's different subscription levels, including monthly, annual and tri-annual plans plus combinations thereof. Once partners update their clients to Microsoft NCE in their Zomentum Connect account, license calculations are updated accordingly and synced with their Autotask PSA for accurate billing.
"Zomentum Connect's integration with Microsoft NCE enables partners to save time, capture revenue and deliver a great customer experience while transitioning to the New Commerce Experience," said Bogaerts.
In addition to managing licenses, Zomentum Connect can help partners bill for Microsoft Azure compute resources.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
