IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Sales Acceleration Platform built for the IT channel, announced today that it has partnered with The Tech Tribe, a thriving community of IT managed service providers (MSPs), to offer time-saving IT contract and proposal templates to IT solutions providers using the Zomentum Sales Acceleration Platform.
"The Tech Tribe is an amazing resource for MSPs, VARs and solutions providers in the IT industry. Zomentum is pleased to partner with The Tech Tribe to offer a selection of their templates to our customers," said Ben Spector, Product Manager at Zomentum. "Adding The Tech Tribe's templates is one more way that Zomentum is delivering on its mission to simplify the channel sales process."
By accessing The Tech Tribe's proven business templates within Zomentum's Sales Acceleration Platform, IT channel partners can streamline the process of onboarding customers and completing paperwork.
The Tech Tribe templates now available through the Zomentum platform include:
- General Terms & Conditions
- General Terms & Conditions (U.K. Version)
- Managed Services Agreement
- Managed Services Agreement (U.K. Version)
- Profitable Proposal Template
"Cutting down the time it takes to get a proposal, quote, agreement or contract in the hands of an eager prospect is one of the highest leverage parts of the MSP sales process. Instead of it taking days (or weeks) to pull together a document, our goal here is to make the process as simple as a few clicks in a few minutes combining our agreement templates inside the Zomentum platform," said Tech Tribe Founder Nigel Moore. "We're excited to now enable Zomentum customers to access these templates quickly and easily as part of their automated sales process."
Zomentum's cloud-based, intelligent sales application reduces the complexity of the sales process, eliminating numerous tools with one modern platform that mimics the way VARs and MSPs sell. Specifically, it enables them to easily manage their workflows as they assess customer needs, design quotes and proposals, convert opportunities to revenue, automate tedious sales tasks, analyze sales pipelines and expand accounts with QBRs and upsells.
With Zomentum, on average, IT partners can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value. The addition of The Tech Tribe templates will increase the speed and ease at which Zomentum customers serve their business clients.
About The Tech Tribe
The Tech Tribe is one of the worlds most loved programs and communities for MSPs and IT service providers all around the world. Members get access to world class training, workshops, templates, resources and marketing material all designed to help them better run and grow their MSP. Members also get plugged into a community of 5,000+ MSPs & ITSPs all around the world to ask questions and get advice from others who have been where they have been before. More details at thetechtribe.com.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first IT sales acceleration platform for the channel, including IT solutions providers, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Zomentum removes complexity from the IT sales process by replacing numerous tools with one modern platform that aligns with the Channel's customer lifecycle — Assess, Design, Convert, Automate, Analyze and Expand. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end approach enables IT solutions providers to visualize their lead flows and convert opportunities more quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The platform fuels IT sales revenue of $100 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
