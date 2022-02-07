SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, the first intelligent Revenue Platform built for the technology partners, announced that the company was recognized as a top 10 vendor of 2021 as voted by The ASCII Group community of MSPs at attending ASCII Success Summit events. The award was presented at the ASCII Group IT Summit in Anaheim, Calif., on Dec. 9, 2021.
"We're honored that Zomentum has once again been recognized by The ASCII Group," said Zomentum CEO and Co-founder Shruti Ghatge. "Being selected by technology partners as a Top 10 vendor is an honor. It assures us we're on the right track with our Revenue Platform, which helps technology partners drive revenue at scale."
Zomentum's Revenue Platform reduces the complexity of the sales process, eliminating numerous tools with a seamless suite that mimics the way technology partners sell. The industry-first platform enables partners to solve for client needs with a robust solutions marketplace, accelerate deals with an end-to-end sales engine that combines multiple tools, and simplify billing and protect revenue with an automated license reconciliation process.
With Zomentum, technology partners can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value. Zomentum customers have generated $500 million in Channel revenue using the platform.
In addition to accolades from the ASCII Group, Zomentum's Revenue Platform recently received the ChannelPro Network Readers' Choice Award for Best Sales and Marketing Automation and the SMB TechFest Best Solution award.
About The ASCII Group Inc.
The ASCII Group is the premier community of North American MSPs, VARs and solution providers. The group has members located throughout the U.S. and Canada, and membership encompasses everyone from credentialed MSPs serving the SMB community to multilocation solution providers with a national reach. Founded in 1984, ASCII provides services to members, including leveraged purchasing programs, education and training, marketing assistance, extensive peer interaction and more. ASCII works with a vibrant ecosystem of major technology vendors that complement the ASCII community and support the mission of helping MSPs and VARs to grow their businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.ascii.com.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
