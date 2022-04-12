End-to-end Platform Now Enables Partners to Find Solutions, Grow Sales and Protect Revenue
SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform for technology partners, announced today that it is rebranding its flagship sales acceleration application as Zomentum Grow. The news comes several months after the acquisition of Goolash, a license reconciliation and automated billing solution, which was recently renamed Zomentum Connect.
Zomentum Grow, which is part of the company's Revenue Intelligence Platform, is also expanding its capabilities to include a software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketplace. Aptly named Discover, it enables tech partners to find SaaS solutions to meet the needs of their small and medium (SMB) clients.
The addition of Discover to Zomentum Grow adds to the end-to-end functionality of the sales acceleration application, which combines several tools in one. Technology partners can effectively drive sales through the application's seven modules, which enable them to:
- Assess how to deliver value by identifying client gaps
- Discover innovative SaaS solutions to recommend
- Design professional quotes and proposals
- Convert deals with activity management
- Automate tedious sales tasks
- Analyze team progress and pipeline health
- Expand revenue streams with QBRs
The new Discover marketplace enables technology partners to find, sign up and recommend new SaaS solutions. Sourcing new solutions and adding them to sales proposals in Zomentum Grow is seamless.
"In the Zomentum Revenue Platform, partners can create quotes and proposals for a variety of services and send them to their end customers for approval within minutes," said Zomentum CEO Shruti Ghatge. "By adding a SaaS discovery engine to our sales application, we're removing the friction that comes with quickly identifying and onboarding into new partner programs — a hurdle that stalls sales and keeps SMB clients from the best solutions for their needs."
With the Zomentum Grow sales acceleration app, on average, tech partners can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value.
Partners interested in leveraging the new Zomentum Grow can sign up for an account at http://www.zomentum.com/demo/grow.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
