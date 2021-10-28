IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Sales Acceleration Platform built for the IT channel, announced today it has received the 2021 Q4 award for Best Solution at SMB TechFest Conference & Expo, October 19-20, 2021.
"It was my delight to announce Zomentum as our winner of the Best Solution award," said Dave Seibert, CEO of SMB TechFest. "Our SMB TechFest conference attendees selected Zomentum as their solution was overall best in class. This award recognizes their highest ranking and excellent achievement."
SMB TechFest quarterly conferences provide education, networking and expert speakers for leading IT solution providers. At each conference, attendees select award winners in each of eight categories: Best in Show, Best New Solution, Best Solution, Best Product, Best Revenue Model, Best Partner Program, Best Community and Best Innovation.
The award for Best Solution was presented to Zomentum at the conference, along with an award monument and graphic badge.
"We are honored to be voted Best Solution by the MSPs, VARs and IT solutions providers that rely on SMB Tech Fest for business-building strategies," said Shruti Ghatge, CEO and Co-founder of Zomentum. "We built our Sales Acceleration Platform specifically to help those same IT channel partners to grow their businesses more easily and quickly."
Zomentum delivers the first intelligent sales platform built for the channel. The cloud-based application reduces the complexity of the sales process, eliminating numerous tools with one modern platform that mimics the way VARs and MSPs sell. Specifically, it enables them to easily manage their workflows as they assess customer needs, design quotes and proposals, convert opportunities to revenue, automate tedious sales tasks, analyze sales pipelines and expand accounts with QBRs and upsells.
With Zomentum, on average, IT partners can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value.
The sales platform is an IT channel favorite, with new customers recommending Zomentum to IT partners they trust. Zomentum's platform recently received the ChannelPro Network Readers' Choice Award for Best Sales and Marketing Automation. Zomentum also was voted Best Market Opportunity by attendees of The ASCII Group IT Summit in Raleigh, N.C. Previously Zomentum was lauded by ASCII Group members as Best Solution Presentation and Most Innovative Solution.
About SMB TechFest
SMB TechFest is the premier quarterly technology event for Providers, Partners and IT Professionals in the IT channel. Delivering expert speakers, webinars, product reviews, and industry vendor solutions at each conference. We empower businesses to accelerate their growth and success through knowledge and peer to peer engagement. Connect with our CEO, Dave Seibert, on LinkedIn at http://www.Linkedin.com/in/DaveSeibert99. Visit our website to learn more and view the conference schedule at http://www.smbTechFest.com.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first IT sales acceleration platform for the channel, including IT solutions providers, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Zomentum removes complexity from the IT sales process by replacing numerous tools with one modern platform that aligns with the Channel's customer lifecycle — Assess, Design, Convert, Automate, Analyze and Expand. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end approach enables IT solutions providers to visualize their lead flows and convert opportunities more quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The platform fuels IT sales revenue of $100 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
