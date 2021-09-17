SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, the first intelligent Sales Acceleration Platform built for the channel, announced that its platform was voted Best Market Opportunity by attendees of The ASCII Group IT Summit in Raleigh, N.C. The award is the third time Zomentum has been voted among the best in show. Previously Zomentum was lauded for Best Solution Presentation and Most Innovative Solution.
The ASCII Group is a membership-based community of independent North American IT MSPs, VARs and solution providers. The ASCII Group Awards are presented at the organization's IT Success Summits to vendors voted by event attendees to have the best solutions, new products, channel programs, promotions/incentives, best sales and support and best of show.
"We're honored that Zomentum's Sales Acceleration Platform has been voted a top solution by members of The ASCII Group once again," said Zomentum CEO and Co-founder Shruti Ghatge. "We built our platform specifically to take the friction out of IT sales for MSPs, VARs and IT solutions providers like those that rely on The ASCII Group to connect them with resources that can help them grow their businesses. We are completely aligned and proud to support The ASCII group's mission."
Zomentum delivers the first intelligent sales platform built for the channel. The cloud-based application reduces the complexity of the sales process, eliminating numerous tools with one modern platform that mimics the way VARs and MSPs sell. Specifically, it enables them to easily manage their workflows as they assess customer needs, design quotes and proposals, convert opportunities to revenue, automate tedious sales tasks, analyze sales pipelines and expand accounts with QBRs and upsells.
With Zomentum, on average, IT partners can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value.
The sales platform is an IT channel favorite, with new customers recommending Zomentum to IT partners they trust. In addition to Accolades from the ASCII Group, Zomentum's platform recently received the ChannelPro Network Readers' Choice Award for Best Sales and Marketing Automation.
About ASCII IT Success Summits
Started in 1999, ASCII IT Success Summits bring together nearly 1,500 IT solution providers, dozens of technology vendors and key industry leaders in a two-day format that incorporates extensive peer networking, education and training. With events in nine markets across North America, the series focuses on areas that help MSPs advance and move their businesses forward through the power of community and its offerings. With an emphasis on peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, the summits are designed for qualified IT professionals and MSPs. For more information on ASCII's IT Success Summits, please visit http://www.asciievents.com.
About The ASCII Group Inc.
The ASCII Group is the premier community of North American MSPs, VARs and solution providers. The group has more than 1,300 members located throughout the U.S. and Canada, and membership encompasses everyone from credentialed MSPs serving the SMB community to multilocation solution providers with a national reach. Founded in 1984, ASCII provides services to members, including leveraged purchasing programs, education and training, marketing assistance, extensive peer interaction and more. ASCII works with a vibrant ecosystem of major technology vendors that complement the ASCII community and support the mission of helping MSPs and VARs to grow their businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.ascii.com. Follow ASCII on Twitter @asciigroup and #ASCIISUCCESS.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first IT sales acceleration platform for the channel, including IT solutions providers, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Zomentum removes complexity from the IT sales process by replacing numerous tools with one modern platform that aligns with the Channel's customer lifecycle — Assess, Design, Convert, Automate, Analyze and Expand. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end approach enables IT solutions providers to visualize their lead flows and convert opportunities more quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The platform fuels IT sales revenue of $100 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
Media Contact
Shannon Murphy, Zomentum, 857.496.5558, shannonmurphy@zomentum.com
Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for Zomentum), 480.999.5297, khenderson@buzztheory.com
SOURCE Zomentum