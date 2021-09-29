NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda today announced the appointment of accomplished housing market specialist, analyst, and advocate Pauline Lierman to the Zonda Urban team. Lierman—now Vice President, Market Research, Ontario and Quebec—brings more than 20 years of experience in market research and advisory roles in the greater Toronto area (GTA), providing insight and strategic input based on a deep knowledge of new residential developments across the region.
"We are truly honored to have Pauline join our team – she is a veteran within the industry and a powerhouse of wisdom and experience," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "Her leadership and expertise will help Zonda Urban flourish and continue to expand into key markets."
Lierman seeks to leverage her previous experience in senior market research and advisory positions to maintain the market's strongest data integrity on Zonda Urban's NHSLive data platform and offer strategic market advice on a full range of consulting assignments.
"The opportunity to be a part of Zonda as the fusion and progression of these leaders in market insight was irresistible," said Lierman. "Especially appealing was the chance to be at the forefront of Zonda Urban's expansion across the Canadian market."
Pauline is often sought as a commentator on the GTA market and is a member of the Urban Land Institute and a former chair of the High-Rise Committee for Bild GTA.
"The growth opportunities for Zonda Urban are tremendous," said Lierman. "There's the phrase that real estate markets are local, and I would say that truly holds for on the ground market knowledge—you want to know the intimate details of each market by neighborhood and project. However, I also believe events of the past decade and since the onset of the pandemic have proven that macro forces covering affordability, construction and demographic change are impacting the delivery of housing across borders. Zonda Urban's multi-family platform and analytics expertise has the potential to equip key development players, aiding in bridging these challenges in Canada and in the U.S."
Urban Analytics becomes Zonda Urban
Urban Analytics, now Zonda Urban, has been the trusted source of real estate data for developers, planners, financial institutions and other industry stakeholders in several Canadian real estate markets for 25 years. The company helps partners interpret the ever-changing vital statistics of the industry by providing innovative tools and intelligence services that allow them to make better decisions and maximize the value of their real estate investment.
