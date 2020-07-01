HERZLIYA, Israel, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (https://www.zoomd.com) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announces it will be offering its user acquisition campaign management platform to app-centered small and medium enterprises (SME). App-centered SMEs, comprised primarily of indie developers and agencies, will be able to use the Company's platform to execute tailored and specified mobile user acquisition campaigns on more than 600 media channels, many of which are limited by their native marketing tools.
Prior to this latest expansion of its platform, Zoomd offered app-based SMEs a handful of media channels through which to run mobile marketing campaigns. As a result of the expansion of the platform, SMEs will be able to reach more than 200 million devices on more than 600 channels. SMEs that will use Zoomd's platform will be able to design campaigns to suit their digital marketing objectives －be it app installs, user engagement, or any other type of campaign that is technically practicable on Zoomd's platform.
"We are excited to open up the opportunity to small and medium businesses to use our wide-reaching and objective-enabling dashboard," says Zoomd Chairman and Co-Founder Amit Bohensky. "Our platform's flexibility and wide-reaching nature will allow app-based, SME digital marketers to realize their goals, opening up new horizons for Zoomd in the app business community.
About Zoomd:
Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.
Operating a wide-reaching dashboard is a key feature of Zoomd's technology, providing a unified platform that delivers several advantages for digital publishers and advertisers. The platform manages all user acquisition (UA) actions under a single user-friendly control-center management dashboard, offering campaign managers one screen and one invoice for all their UA activity. Zoomd also provides a site-search solution for publishers based on advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), coupled with artificial intelligence (AI). These services have generated more than 500-million data points daily for publishers and advertisers.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer IN REGARD TO Forward-looking statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the successful expansion of the platform to SMEs, the ability of the platform to attract SMEs and the ability of Zoomd to take expand into the SME space. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
For further information please contact:
Company Media Contacts
Omri Argaman
Chief Marketing Officer
Zoomd
ir@zoomd.com
Website: www.zoomd.com