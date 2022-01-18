PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZorroSign, Inc., a global leader in digital signature solutions using blockchain technology, announced a strategic partnership with the Provenance Blockchain Foundation to integrate the new decentralized Provenance Blockchain with ZorroSign's digital platform. ZorroSign uniquely unifies digital signatures, automated compliance, intelligent forms, document management, fraud prevention, user authentication and document verification today, and will bring Provenance Blockchain's greater transparency and liquidity to digital transactions worldwide.
"We are thrilled to partner with this exciting technology," said Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder of ZorroSign. "Our architecture to date has been built upon Hyperledger Fabric's private, permissioned blockchain. By now integrating Provenance Blockchain and its Hash coin ecosystem, our users gain an entirely new world of decentralized digital transactions."
ZorroSign delivers digital signature solutions built on blockchain for greater privacy and security. The company's technology platform also provides identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) capabilities through a patented Z-Forensics token plus fraud prevention, user authentication, and document verification. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) features allow automated form completion for digital documents, and can improve regulatory compliance across global standards for legally enforceable digital signatures.
The Provenance Blockchain is an open source, permissionless, decentralized blockchain designed for the financial services industry. Based on the Cosmos SDK and the Tendermint blockchain application platforms, the Provenance Blockchain is eco-friendly with public proof-of-stake—reducing the unnecessary computational waste that encumbers proof-of-work blockchains in use today.
Hash is the Provenance Blockchain utility token to stake, govern, secure, and transact on the network. Large financial institutions, investors, technical leaders, and individuals provide the foundation of security and stability of the Provenance Blockchain network by staking Hash as network Validators (validating the transactions on the block) or Delegators (letting someone else use their tokens to produce blocks) for which they are rewarded with a fee.
"The Provenance Blockchain Foundation is also offering grants to developers to accelerate growth in this new ecosystem," said Graham Kahr at the Provenance Blockchain Foundation.
ZorroSign is creating multiple grant proposals to expand the use case of the Provenance Blockchain in 2022, allowing users to soon sign with digital wallets and integrating ZorroSign's digital signature solutions with other Provenance Blockchain apps. For future updates or more information, please contact Michael Jones at Marketing@ZorroSign.com
About Provenance Blockchain
Headquartered in San Francisco, the Provenance Blockchain Foundation launched the new, public, decentralized Provenance Blockchain in May 2021 to replace the prior permissioned Provenance Blockchain. The new open-source Provenance Blockchain reduces the need for third-party intermediation, drastically reducing costs and freeing up capital in financial transactions. Provenance Blockchain promotes greater transparency and liquidity, and allows for new kinds of financial engineering and business opportunities. Hash, the digital utility token native to Provenance Blockchain, is both the means of payment for transactions as well as a method of governance of the blockchain. Hash is tradeable on a decentralized exchange hosted on Provenance Blockchain and can be purchased by funding a wallet. Learn more at provenance.io.
About ZorroSign
When the risk is personal and everything is on the line, Z-Sign or don't sign! Headquartered in Phoenix, ZorroSign, Inc. uses blockchain for superior privacy and security. The company's technology platform integrates digital signatures, automated compliance, intelligent forms, document management, fraud prevention, user authentication and document verification. Organizations, businesses, and individuals around the world trust ZorroSign to safeguard the privacy and security of their digital documents, and provide an immutable chain of custody for transactions. To learn more, visit zorrosign.com.
