PHOENIX, Ariz., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shamsh Hadi, CEO of ZorroSign, Inc. – a technology company based in Phoenix, AZ – today formally endorsed legislation introduced last month in the U.S. House of Representatives, H.R. 3543, the Blockchain Technology Coordination Act of 2021. The bill establishes a Blockchain Center of Excellence within the U.S. Department of Commerce. The office would oversee all non-defense related deployment and activities related to blockchain technology within the federal government.
In endorsing this important legislation, Hadi noted "throughout my career in the high-tech industry, and especially through my work as CEO of a technology company that lives and breathes consumer data privacy and security, I have come to learn that blockchain has a critical role to play in helping the federal government to maximize its ability to have a high level of security and ensure the integrity of the vast amounts of data stored and used by federal agencies."
According to Hadi, "establishing a Blockchain Center of Excellence within the federal government will put the U.S. government at the forefront globally in ensuring that the full potential of blockchain technology is properly harnessed and developed. The stakes could not be higher," noted Hadi. "Establishing a Blockchain Center of Excellence is essential to America's ability to compete globally with China and others."
Hadi is grateful that key leaders in Congress such as Congressman Soto recognize the vital importance of blockchain technology to the future growth of the American economy. "Blockchain is important because it has unique qualities that set it apart from other transaction database management systems," said Hadi. "Specifically, blockchain is being used today in private, permissions-based decentralized systems that are secure, trusted and automated with bank-grade security. Ultimately, blockchain technology helps make digital transactions more secure, faster and less expensive."
"Legislation such as the Blockchain Technology Coordination Act must be passed this year to ensure that America remains the leader when it comes to the effective employment of cutting edge technologies like blockchain," added Hadi, who is also a founding member of the Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG). Hadi then explained, "having a Blockchain Center of Excellence for the federal government is a critical step forward in terms of ensuring that every federal agency continues to upgrade and improve the security and efficiency of its IT systems. And the best way to maximize the effectiveness of blockchain technology is to employ blockchain as part of the long-term transition to modern and secure IT systems that employ redundancy and the latest advances in cyber technology."
ZorroSign is the pioneer of electronic signature technology and the developer of ZorroSign DTM, a unified platform, a complete Electronic Signature and Digital Transaction Management solution. ZorroSign's unique patented Document 4n6 (forensics) technology offers post-execution fraud detection and verification and authentication of electronic signatures and documents using blockchain tokenization.
About ZorroSign
ZorroSign, Inc. is a leader in digital signature technology and the global provider of ZorroSign DTM—a secure platform delivering digital signature and digital transaction management. ZorroSign's patented 4n6 ("forensics") technology offers post-execution fraud detection, verification and authentication of legally binding electronic signatures, digital signatures and documents using proprietary blockchain tokenization. ZorroSign DTM streamlines end-to-end digital transactions with bank-grade protection and security certificates that never expire—allowing governments, corporations, and individuals to eSign documents, request signatures on documents and forms, build workflows, automate approval processes, and more leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit http://www.zorrosign.com.
