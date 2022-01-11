PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZorroSign, Inc., a global leader in digital signature solutions using blockchain technology, announces a six-feature integrated technology package on its blockchain platform. The platform uniquely unites superior digital privacy and security with legally compliant digital signatures and an immutable chain of custody for individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses worldwide.

The six features integrated into ZorroSign's technology include:

Z-SIGN: SECURE SIGNATURES

Technology patented, legally binding, fully automated

Blockchain's superior security

Print/sign/scan process skipped

Digital documents signed from anywhere on any device

Document status monitored from ZorroSign dashboard

Z-FLOW: AUTOMATED COMPLIANCE

Complete electronic signature and digital transaction management

Build and automate templates and approval workflows

Compliance with internal, regulatory and security workflows for document approval

Processes streamlined from a single dashboard

Z-FILL: INTELLIGENT FORM-FILL

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning speeds completion of repetitive documents

Digitize documentation

Improve efficiency

Speeds form-fill with increased accuracy

Z-VAULT: DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT

Immutably store documents with data and workflow records on blockchain

Store, structure, organize and search documents in folders and subfolders natively

Delivers superior privacy and security – more than PKI-based solutions using a central database

Z-FORENSICS: FRAUD DETECTION

Patented 4n6 token containing encrypted, detailed transaction information for every document

Virtual seal for every uploaded document, initiating a verifiable trail, tracking every step of a document's journey

Legally enforceable with proprietary technology for mobile, third-party authentication

Chain of custody on record with a full audit trail for each document's full lifecycle

Private, permissions-based blockchain for verification, security, tracking

Attempts at tampering, fraud, revision or other alterations are immediately obvious

Z-VERIFY: AUTHENTICATION & VALIDATION

Maintains a chronological, immutable, real-time record of transactions

Verifies exactly who signed what and when, with validation of every document's authenticity and immutability

Detection of forgery, fraud or tampering

"Our ZorroSign platform unites blockchain-based digital signatures with five additional features such as Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) and fraud-detection," said Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder at ZorroSign. "This allows our customers to upgrade from dated digital workflows to the very latest blockchain technology that provides a more secure, streamlined, and simplified solution. When privacy and security are on the line, Z-Sign or don't sign!"

ZorroSign customers span education, financial services, government, information technology, legal services, real estate, and many other industries around the world. No other digital signature solution delivers these critical features in one technology platform with consumption-based pricing for software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions.

About ZorroSign

When the risk is personal and everything is on the line, Z-Sign, or don't sign! Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, ZorroSign, Inc. uses blockchain for superior privacy and security. The company's technology platform integrates digital signatures, automated compliance, intelligent forms, document management, fraud prevention, user authentication and document verification. Organizations, businesses, and individuals around the world trust ZorroSign to safeguard the privacy and security of their digital documents, and provide an immutable chain of custody for transactions. To learn more, visit zorrosign.com.

Trademarks

ZorroSign, ZorroFill, ZorroSign (patented) 4n6 Token, and JustZSign, are registered trademarks of ZorroSign, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarked names or terms used in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Robin Shallow, Robin Communications, LLC, 9148415572, robin@robincomm.com

 

SOURCE ZorroSign

