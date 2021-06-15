PHOENIX, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZorroSign, Inc., a leader in digital signature technology, has won two 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards: one for Blockchain (very small company 11 to 100 employees), and one for Authentication & Identity (very small company). Fortress awards represent a global community of cyber security experts, technology developers and governments taking proactive steps to thwart attacks and take preventative measures to remain one-step ahead so responses can be quick and efficient. The goal of the Fortress Cyber Security Awards program is to highlight, discuss and reward the creative thinking, engineering, people and projects that are taking on this growing threat for the benefit of the global community.
"We are pleased to be recognized across two classes, 'Blockchain' and 'Authenticity & Identity,'" said Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder at ZorroSign. "Not only have we successfully leveraged blockchain technology to deliver the highest levels of data privacy and security for digital signatures, digital workflows, and document management solutions, but we have also deployed identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) solutions that ensure users are who they claim to be—elevating authentication and identity services for our customers around the world."
"We are so proud to name ZorroSign as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like ZorroSign are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."
Fortress Cyber Security Awards are presented by the Business Intelligence Group that seeks out and rewards those with vision, creativity and persistence—all hallmarks found in the world's leading companies and individuals across the globe. Since 2012, the Business Intelligence Group has recognized and rewarded hundreds of business executives, departments, products and entire organizations for their innovation and leadership. For more information, visit http://www.bintelligence.com
About ZorroSign
ZorroSign, Inc. is a leader in digital signature technology and the global provider of ZorroSign DTM—a secure platform delivering digital signature and digital transaction management. ZorroSign's patented 4n6 ("forensics") technology offers post-execution fraud detection, verification and authentication of legally binding electronic signatures, digital signatures and documents using proprietary blockchain tokenization. ZorroSign DTM streamlines end-to-end digital transactions with bank-grade protection and security certificates that never expire—allowing governments, corporations, and individuals to eSign documents, request signatures on documents and forms, build workflows, automate approval processes, and more leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Trademarks
ZorroSign, ZorroFill, ZorroSign (patented) 4n6 Token, and JustZSign, are registered trademarks of ZorroSign, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarked names or terms used in this document are the property of their respective owners.
About Business Intelligence Group http://www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Media Contact
Robin Communications, ZorroSign, Inc., 212-653-8741, robin@robincomm.com
Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group, 909-529-2737, contact@fortresswards.com
SOURCE ZorroSign, Inc.