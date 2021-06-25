DUBAI, UAE, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZorroSign, Inc, a leader in digital signature technology and the global provider of ZorroSign DTM—a secure platform delivering digital signature and digital transaction management, has been named "Blockchain SaaS Innovator of the Year 2021" at the UAE Business Awards 2021. This awards program honors the businesses and individuals that innovate and have helped to establish the United Arab Emirates as a global knowledge hub and the top destination for new initiatives. Through these awards, MEA Markets looks to celebrate the best firms, teams and individuals, who have worked relentlessly throughout the year, offering the best products and services in one of the most prosperous and significant business regions in the world.
The Blockchain SaaS Innovator of the Year award is assessed along criteria including business performance, longevity, diversification, growth (either sustained or rapid), any significant innovations, and feedback from stakeholders.
ZorroSign is a Digital Business Platform (DBP) built ground up on a private permissions based blockchain. Building the technology from the ground up on the blockchain has allowed the ZorroSign DBP to focus on the core areas that are of most importance: User Privacy, Data & Document Security, and User Authentication and Validation.
"ZorroSign is thrilled to be recognized for our blockchain prowess," said Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder. "Using blockchain technology to deliver the highest levels of data privacy and security for digital signatures, IDaaS, digital workflows, and document management solutions has created strong value for our customers in the UAE, United States, India, and other countries around the world."
About ZorroSign
ZorroSign, Inc. is a leader in digital signature technology and the global provider of ZorroSign DTM—a secure platform delivering digital signature and digital transaction management. ZorroSign's patented 4n6 ("forensics") technology offers post-execution fraud detection, verification and authentication of legally binding electronic signatures, digital signatures and documents using proprietary blockchain tokenization. ZorroSign DTM streamlines end-to-end digital transactions with bank-grade protection and security certificates that never expire—allowing governments, corporations, and individuals to eSign documents, request signatures on documents and forms, build workflows, automate approval processes, and more leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit http://www.zorrosign.com.
About MEA Markets
MEA Markets is a quarterly publication dedicated to researching and publicizing the major moves and events as they happen across the entire Middle East & Africa region. The highly trained and committed journalists, contributors, researchers and worldwide industry insiders are on hand to ensure MEA Markets' global readership enjoys 24/7 access to timely and entertaining content that keeps them up to date with the ins and outs of this fast moving region. For more information, visit https://www.mea-markets.com/
