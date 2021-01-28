AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZVRS and Purple Communications, divisions of ZP Better Together, LLC (ZP), a leading provider of communication solutions for the deaf and hard of hearing community, announced today the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Austin, TX, from Rocklin, Calif. Effective January 28, 2021, ZP's headquarters move will expand its workspace presence in dynamic and fast-growing northwest Austin and features an innovative DeafSpace design and architecture that puts the deaf community and the deaf experience front and center.
ZP's move brings 150 of the communication solutions leader's 2,800+ nationwide workforce to Austin's Paloma Ridge campus with the goal of supporting and connecting with the city's highly populated and growing deaf community. Partnering on the relocation are several Austin-based companies Sixthriver, NOVO Construction, and Lincoln Property Company; Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners and Colorado-based property owner Ascentris. ZP's new headquarters is located at Paloma Ridge,13620 N FM 620, Austin, TX 78717.
"Austin is one of our nation's most deaf-friendly cities and a growing technology and business hub," said Sherri Turpin, ZP Chief Executive Officer. "We can think of no better home for our new headquarters and are very excited to strengthen our presence in Texas. This move will allow ZP to tap into a dynamic workforce, attract more deaf talent, accelerate our technology innovations and support an incredible community of people who share our passion and commitment to language and communication access."
ZP has a nationwide workforce of sign language interpreters and ZP's non-interpreter employee base is comprised of 72 percent deaf and hard of hearing individuals. Turpin's top priority was to secure a new home that crystalized a deaf-friendly design and architectural philosophy known as DeafSpace. The move also puts ZP into a hub of technology talent to create advancements in video communication and build relationships with both the deaf and business communities.
DeafSpace, a registered trademark of Gallaudet University, was first codified in 2005 through a collaborative effort with the ASL and Deaf Studies Department, architect Hansel Bauman, and others at Gallaudet University, the world's leading liberal arts university for deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind students. DeafSpace Guidelines feature a catalogue of more than 150 distinct DeafSpace architectural design elements that address the five major touch points between deaf experiences and the built environment: space and proximity, sensory reach, mobility and proximity, light and color, and finally acoustics. Common to all of these categories are the ideas of community building, visual language, and the promotion of personal safety and well-being.
"DeafSpace and other human-centric design principles are crucial to designing spaces that are not only intuitive and inclusive for deaf people, but also benefit everyone," said Roberta J. Cordano, President of Gallaudet University. "DeafSpace principles should be prioritized in construction to make our built environment accessible for all. I applaud ZP's proactive efforts to incorporate DeafSpace principles in the design of their new headquarters and I look forward to viewing the new space in the future."
"From the very start, our new home was created specifically for our Deaf employees and community and with the collaboration and support of our deaf executives," added Turpin. "The foundation of our new headquarters is centered on DeafSpace guidelines, ensuring that we created an environment that considers our deaf employees first and that would affirm the experience and culture of our deaf and hard of hearing workforce."
To ensure safety for all, ZP plans to host an open house after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
