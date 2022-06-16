ZRS, one of the Top 50 Property Management companies according to NMHC, partners with Flamingo, the stand-out Resident Engagement Platform, in a collaboration that looks to redefine resident experience across the Multifamily industry.
CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZRS and Flamingo have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at simplifying the way onsite teams engage residents. The objective is to further develop the resident experience in the 200+ ZRS-managed communities, for example, through Flamingo's resident events.
What started as a pilot with a few communities has transformed into a portfolio-wide partnership in just a couple of months. "We need strong partnerships if we are to advance the resident experience for this industry. By creating a new Resident Engagement & Experience standard in our communities with Flamingo, we are offering added value for clients, residents, and our staff," explains Jeremy Brown, Vice President of Marketing at ZRS Management.
At the core of this collaboration is the rapid growth that ZRS Management has seen in the last years. ZRS earned national recognition earlier in the year by making the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2022 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation's largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders, and syndicators as the 27th Apartment Manager in the country, with 60,193 units. All of which will now benefit from the partnership. "We've gotten this far by exceeding the expectations of our clients. We understand the role that Resident Engagement & Experience play in overall NOI, so teaming up with Flamingo was a no-brainer for us. They have the expertise and the platform to help our site teams create engaged communities, so we couldn't be more excited." Shared Josh Cohen, Marketing Manager at ZRS Management.
"Resident experience is a term often used in Multifamily; however, very few companies truly commit processes and resources to improve it. Flamingo's One-App Platform aims to change that. The communities out there that are thriving, the ones with the highest NOI, are the ones who pay attention to Resident Experience. ZRS understands that, and their site teams are doing an amazing job with their properties. Our platform will empower them to be more strategic and proactive with their efforts. We're extremely proud to partner with such a forward-thinking company", says Jude Chiy, CEO & Founder of Flamingo.
About ZRS
ZRS Management, LLC is a Florida Limited Liability Company originally formed in 1991 to manage high-quality multifamily communities. In 2010, ZRS Management, LLC became a stand-alone third party management company. Currently, ZRS manages over 60,000 units for various institutional clients, partnerships, and individual owners.
About Flamingo
Flamingo is an all-in-one resident engagement and experience platform providing the One-App Resident Journey. Instead of making residents download a million apps, apartments now use Flamingo's One-App Resident Journey to offer everything residents need in one app - resident events, on-demand fitness, rewards, digital resident guide, move-in, communication, and more. Over 1100 apartments use Flamingo's platform to stand out.
