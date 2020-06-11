EVANSTON, Ill., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZS has been named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Specialized Insights Service Providers Q2 2020."
"The Forrester Wave™: Specialized Insights Service Providers Q2 2020" evaluates the most significant specialized service providers in the insights space to help companies select the best analytics partner. ZS was among 13 companies invited to participate in Forrester's independent analysis, which assesses providers based on their current offering, strategy and market presence.
Forrester noted that, "According to customer references, ZS brings a powerful combination of business domain knowledge, cutting-edge technology skills and innovative analytic methods. The ZS teams serve as an external data science organization, developing models and managing deployment of those models with onsite teams of product managers. All references were extremely satisfied with their engagements and would recommend ZS." Additional findings from the report include:
- The highest possible score in the advanced analytics and AI services criterion, which measures demonstrated breadth and depth of analytics and AI capabilities.
- The highest possible score in the partner ecosystem criterion: Our extensive partner list gives clients access to more capabilities and the latest technologies.
- The highest possible score in the engagement success factors criterion, which measures such factors as change management and capacity building.
ZS is honored by this recognition and remains committed to partnering with clients to design, scale and grow insight capabilities and help them push their business success to new heights. Arun Shastri, a ZS analytics and AI leader, says: "Insights have been part of ZS since our inception. We're constantly inventing and remain steadfast in our desire to change industries for the better through the power of unique, relevant and timely insights."
