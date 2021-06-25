Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ZTE ZXRAN V9200" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the ZTE Corporation ZXRAN V9200 5G NR Digital Baseband Unit (BBU). This product supports single mode 5G NR RRUs and AAUs.

Features

  • System Functional Description
  • System Level Block Diagrams
  • High Level Mechanical Analysis
    • Heat Sink
    • Heat Fins
  • High Level PCB Analysis
  • Component Diagrams
    • Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
  • High Level Bill of Materials
    • Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
    • Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
    • Complete Part Number/Marking
    • Component Manufacturer Identification
    • Function Component Description
    • Package Type
  • Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Active/Passive Component Summary

Important Note:

CHAPTER 1: ZTE 5G BBU

Overview of Baseband Unit

CHAPTER 2: V9200 CHASSIS

2.1 Dummy Slot Unit

CHAPTER 3: FAN ARRAY UNIT VFC1

3.1 Front Panel Assembly

3.2 Fan Array Module

3.3 Fan Controller Module

CHAPTER 4: POWER SUPPLY VPDC1

4.1 Power Distribution Unit PCB Analysis

CHAPTER 5: SWITCHING/TRANSPORT UNIT VSWC2

CHAPTER 6: BASEBAND PROCESSING UNIT VBPC5

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX C PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsn6vv

