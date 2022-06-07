Targeting a $100 Million valuation in the next two years, ZTelco announces a major change in operations with a new, state-of-the-art data center that will serve as the backbone for their Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution. Shortly after adding several new innovative features to their growing lineup of VoIP business tools, ZTelco sees rapid growth and is planning a major expansion of capabilities powering their business phone platform, RingPlan.
POWAY, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big changes are on the horizon for ZTelco and their RingPlan phone platform as they announce a new partnership deal with the world's only Tier5® ExaScale data center system, Switch.com.
ZTelco president, Jacob Hansen, signs first-ever partnership deal with major data and storage provider to modernize his fast-growing RingPlan business phone operations, transforming it into a national Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution.
Switch data centers are world-renowned with an incredible 100%, 22-year up-time reputation that far exceeds that of their closest competitor. Their reputation is simply untouchable.
ZTelco will leverage this exciting new partnership to deliver better, faster, and more reliable business phone services worldwide.
"The Core data center at the Switch campus in Las Vegas, Nevada is trusted by some of the largest companies and governments in the world and will really provide a springboard for us to scale," said Vice President of operations Ranoo Saeed.
This state-of-the-art, 3.5 million square foot facility is amongst the most advanced, and most secure in the world. Boasting military-grade security and an elite, mission-grade central control center to manage operations.
Switch data centers have raised industry standards throughout the world, becoming the first, and only, ExaScale data center ecosystem to reach a construction and operations Tier5® Platinum colocation.
The change of data centers comes on the heels of ZTelco adding several new premium features to their growing lineup of business tools, including a first-of-its-kind phone automation solution and a premium call center reporting tool.
"This change was a long time coming." Says Jake Hansen, President of ZTelco and RingPlan Phone Systems.
"We have been growing quickly and have been ramping up production for some time, we needed a data center that could keep up with our growing demands and future needs."
Hansen has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with Switch, signaling the beginning of a vast expansion planned for all his business phone operations launching his phone platform into a new level of innovation.
ZTelco's expansion to The Core data center is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2022. This will start a new chapter in scalability and reliability for the RingPlan platform, which has been quickly growing since making its initial splash in 2019.
According to Hansen, customers will not only see faster and better service but more features and capabilities in the near future, as expanded VoIP capabilities are unlocked by this major change.
"We expect to gain many benefits from moving our operations to a world-class provider, it was really just a matter of time," according to Hansen.
ZTelco has been growing since its inception in 2004 and is targeting a $100 Million valuation in the next two years.
In 2019, ZTelco's President, Jacob Hansen launched a new SaaS phone solution, which included the most in-demand phone services on a single app; RingPlan would continue evolving to include video conferencing, text messaging, and digital fax, all on one single platform.
"Launching as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution enables other technology vendors to utilize our API stack to integrate our features into their own platforms" Hansen concluded.
This would mark a major shift for the company as they expect their enterprise phone solution to easily integrate with customers' proprietary software and applications.
Today, ZTelco is introducing innovative new tools for business, including automation solutions and a premium 360-degree call center reporting tool. Feedback from those using these tools leaves them very optimistic about what the future has to hold.
ZTelco's new provider, Switch (NYSE:SWCH), recently made national news after an $11 Billion acquisition was announced by DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and global infrastructure investment firm, IFM.
Learn more about ZTelco by visiting them online at https://ztelco.com/. Check out their RingPlan business phone app by visiting them at https://ringplan.com/.
Media inquiries about ZTelco can be made directly to ZTelco at sales@ztelco.com or by calling 858-565-2155. Inquiries regarding the RingPlan phone system can be made directly to demos@ringplan.com or calling 833-RINGPLAN (833-746-4752).
