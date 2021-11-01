LONDON, LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuant Inc., best known for its award-winning lead capture application, Zuant, announces a brand new system, Zuant 3D. The new product will be launched at the Exhibitor Live Show in Las Vegas on November 1st. Visit Zuant in Booth 639 for a live demo.
If you can't attend the show, but would like a demo, please contact Zuant CEO, Peter Gillett pete@zuant.com. Also, please check out our new digital brochure.
Delivering a highly immersive, visual experience, Zuant 3D is the collaborative result of Zuant's partnership with spatial data company, Matterport, based in California. The new app features the ability to host unlimited 3D spaces with full visitor tracking, content sharing and a stylish navigation feature called Zuant Black Box. Prices start at $1000/month for an Enterprise package hosting 25 interactive 3D spaces.
Applications for Zuant 3D are virtually endless, with high end retail and automotive applications predicted to be popular to support the significant shift to online sales. Other important applications include the ability to extend the time visitors can visit exhibition booths and have sales discussions when they can't actually attend in person.
Due to the pandemic, less business travel and working from home are two global factors behind the launch of Zuant 3D. Specifically in the sales & marketing world, Zoom calls, digital interactions, shortening sales cycles and improving the customer experience have all prompted the birth of this innovative channel.
Pete Gillett commented, "The required rush to find alternatives to live events resulted, not surprisingly, in hurried solutions to fill the void. Virtual trade shows and webinars have helped marketing communications continue to a certain extent, but without the generation of good quality sales leads. Our tech team created Zuant 3D to answer these shortcomings in a single package that delivers all the missing ingredients!"
Zuant 3D is not a substitute for live events, but rather a complementary channel. It features real 3D photography that draws you in versus expensive, graphically created faux 3D virtual environments. And, like a real exhibition booth, it can be entirely exclusive for individual visits or a guided tour with dual controls for sales and marketing to use with an array of videos, 3D models and limitless support content.
Zuant 3D Features
1) Security
Proper online marketing security is paramount, including 3D spaces where Information can be gleaned easily from photography without a careful approach. Therefore it is just as important to control visitors entering a virtual space as a physical office. Having gated access to the Zuant 3D platform with information stored on high security servers ensures the highest levels of security.
2) Navigation
3D photographs can be fun to explore, but navigation is vital to provide focus and save time when searching for specific products, rooms or parts of an exhibition; or to view a floor plan in advance of an event. The Zuant 3D Black Box makes it easy to prepare limitless journeys to suit an audience either for a permanent installation or a single sales presentation.
3) The Welcome
One of the worst things about virtual exhibitions is the lack of human interaction and engagement, where one is wandering around aimlessly looking at graphical images. Zuant 3D has a reception desk like a live show, so new visitors can be welcomed in to browse on their own or have a guided tour with someone from the sales and marketing team if they prefer to take a deeper dive.
4) Content
As a result of graphing technology software design, Zuant 3D knows exactly where a visitor is in a space. This information enables the sales or marketer to suggest appropriate content to visitors based on their unique behavior, i.e. where they choose to navigate in a given space, and how long they spend looking at individual items.
5) Sales leads
Linking to Zuant Cloud provides users with full analytics about 3D space performance and allows intelligent, instant follow-up of sales leads generated via integrations with CRM and Marketing Automation systems. Each lead can provide a wealth of information beyond that of a live show: what's being looking at, dwell time and details of conversations, all packaged up in an enhanced sales lead format.
About Zuant
Zuant is a range of data capture and content presentation tools featuring native iOS & Android Apps, QR and web-based channels, which synchronize with a Zuant Cloud portal for analytics and data management. This makes it ideal for data captured at any Event, Webinar, Retail or Office environment, which in turn can be viewed in a central global location. Data is collected with the highest level of security and privacy, and full GDPR compliance.
About Zuant, the Company
Founded by tech innovator Pete Gillett in 2008, Zuant is part of the Marketpoint Group and provides lead capture solutions for companies seeking to maximize their investment in tradeshows and webinars, as well as virtual retail and office environments. The name Zuant is derived from the Anglo-Norman word, suant, meaning fast and light, and symbolizes the ease in which leads are able to be captured on the go and fed into a CRM system for fast follow-up! Peter created the world's first web-based CRM system funded by Lucent Technologies in the 1990s. CRM, lead generation and follow-up are still the focus for Zuant and its network of NACCENT call centers around the globe. Zuant clients include ADP, Verizon, Volvo, Dow, Ferrero and many others across all industries. Zuant has offices in London, England, Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY. For information, visit the Zuant website http://www.zuant.com.
# # #
US Media Contact: Ian Gotts / ian@zuant.com / +1 (415) 450-1283
UK Media Contact: Pete Gillett / pete@zuant.com / +44 7973 220 450
Media Contact
Ian Gotts, Zuant, +1 (415) 450-1283, ian@zuant.com
SOURCE Zuant