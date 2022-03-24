This playbook leverages on Zuddl and ETP's expertise in executing hundreds of hybrid and virtual events, to outline a framework for successful events.
BOSTON and BENGALURU, India, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuddl, a virtual and hybrid event platform company with presence in USA, India and the UAE, launched 'Hybrid State Of Mind' - a playbook to help event organizers and marketers organize hybrid events seamlessly. the ebook covers critical aspects of hybrid events like key pillars, different hybrid formats, as well as real-life case studies.
This ebook is targeted towards event planners and organizers who are either just starting out with hybrid events, or have some experience with this format, but are looking to take their attendee experience to the next stage.
Stressing the long-term relevance of virtual events, Bharath Varma, CEO and co-founder, Zuddl said, "It's clear that hybrid events are going to play a pivotal role for businesses of all sizes, no matter the industry, because of the benefits and convenience they offer". He further added, "We're seeing more customers adopt hybrid as a primary approach to their internal and external events, as it ensures that while the folks who are comfortable attending in person, the virtual attendees also get a top class, latency free experience".
Another notable takeaway from the ebook is the importance of event planners to cater to the needs of the ever-evolving attendee or customer. BJ Singh, President of Entertainment Technology Partners, LLC further substantiated this with the following statement: "The right hybrid strategy must empower the attendees to consume content at a time, format, and place of their choosing, while the best hybrid strategies also enable the remote attendees to contribute content as much as consume it."
Zuddl's Hybrid State Of Mind ebook is available as a free download via this link.
About Zuddl
Zuddl is an all-inclusive hybrid events platform, which helps enterprises design immersive branded experiences. Large organizations across the globe such as Google, Dicks Sporting Goods, Microsoft, Kellogg's and Grant Thornton trust Zuddl to host their virtual events. In January 2022, Zuddl announced that it closed $13.35 mn in Series A funding. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.zuddl.com
About Entertainment Technology Partners, LLC
Entertainment Technology Partners, LLC is an American multi-brand entertainment technology company headquartered in Orlando. It is the parent to a collection of exceptional brands in the live event, broadcast and entertainment technology services industry. A dynamic collection of like-minded businesses with a global reach, Entertainment Technology Partners, LLC is focused on building strong relationships and delivering high-quality experiences through technology, customer service and imagination.
Media Contact
Ketan Pandit, Zuddl, 91 9881127137, marketing@zuddl.com
SOURCE Zuddl