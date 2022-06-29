Zuddl, a unified event platform company has partnered with Interprefy, to offer clients real-time language translation at multilingual virtual and hybrid events.
"Our partnership with Interprefy will make it even easier for events to transcend geographical barriers and increase accessibility, diversity, and inclusivity," comments Bharath Varma, Co-founder & CEO of Zuddl.
"As organizations around the world continue to communicate and engage virtually, the need to provide live language access has significantly increased," said Richard Roocroft, Global Head, Strategic Alliances at Interprefy. "Interprefy's multilingual capabilities help drive engagement and foster inclusivity. We are on a mission, alongside Zuddl, to deliver powerful experiences and enable organizations to seamlessly connect with their global audience and community."
Businesses have faced considerable challenges in organizing a webinar or virtual event in multiple languages without incurring high costs and administrative burden associated with traditional interpretation. The Zuddl-Interprefy partnership is a powerful combination; this will enable businesses to host their events with the real-time interpretation that bridges the language gap, allowing organisers to bring together a global audience while saving time and resources resulting in the elevated attendance experience.
About Zuddl
Zuddl is a unified event platform, which helps enterprises design immersive branded experiences. . Large organizations across the world such as Google, Dicks Sporting Goods, Microsoft, Kellogg's, and Grant Thornton trust Zuddl to host their virtual events. In January 2022, Zuddl announced that it closed $13.35 mn in Series A funding. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.zuddl.com
About Interprefy
Interprefy connects people in meetings and events in their own language through remote interpreting and live captioning. Its powerful platform and professional services revolutionize simultaneous interpreting by replacing cumbersome hardware with cloud-based software. So interpreters can deliver their services without needing to be onsite, while event participants
