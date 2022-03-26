BUFFALO, N.Y., March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZuluTails™ - the only smart pet ID designed by cybersecurity experts and pet lovers that provide a safe, fast, and secure way to reunite pets with their owners, is proud to announce their partnership with Western New York Heroes and their Pawsitive For Heroes Program.
The mission of WNYHeroes is to provide veterans, members of the armed services, and the widows and children of deceased veterans with access to essential services, financial assistance and resources that support their lives and sustain their dignity.
WNY Heroes launched a program called "Pawsitive for Heroes" in 2014. The program pays for service dog training as a result of the help from program sponsors. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who've served.
Based on advanced cybersecurity protocols and technologies, ZuluTails is a Smart Pet ID that works with QR technology or by simply entering a pet's unique UPI into the Found A Pet portal on the website. A quick scan of a pet's unique ZuluTails QR code (lasered on the ZuluTails tag) connects you instantly to the pet's personal profile including the pet's name, breed, photo, and any medical conditions, and allows the finder to send an alert to the pet's owner in seconds. ZuluTails has graciously provided their services for the Pawsitive for Heroes Program to reconnect veterans with their lost companions.
"We are excited and proud to announce our partnership with WNY Heroes," said Pamela Fusco, President and Founder of ZuluTails, who is also a Navy war veteran. "We know how important service dogs are to each war veterans' well-being and safety. At ZuluTails we want to ensure that these invaluable pet companions, if lost, are reunited as quickly as possible with their heroes. As a former Navy cryptologist, I can't think of any organization more fitting for ZuluTails to honor and support." Chris Kreiger, President & Cofounder of WNY Heroes adds "WNY Heroes is excited about this partnership because ZuluTails is the quickest way to get our dogs returned to their veterans should they get lost. If someone finds one of our dogs, they can contact us right away."
With ZuluTails and a smart phone, anyone can look up a pet via its QR code or UPI and connect to its owner at the touch of a button - eliminating the need to post telephone numbers, addresses and other personal information. It is a safe and effective new technology designed to eliminate the flaws of outdated means! Unlike microchips, ZuluTails also supports a 24-hour on-demand ability to edit pet and owner personal information and protects owners against identity theft.
For more information regarding WNY Heroes please visit http://www.wnyheroes.org
For more information on ZuluTails please visit http://www.zulutails.com
