SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, provider of a productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement, today announced a $13 million Series A round. The funding was led by FUSE with participation from Sequoia Capital India, Zuper's seed investor Prime Venture Partners and HubSpot Ventures. Zuper has raised $14.1 million to date. The company will use the new capital to further invest in innovative product leadership, expand its extensive partner ecosystem, and invest in sales and marketing.
Zuper is an intelligent field service management and customer engagement platform that is enabling hundreds of residential and commercial service businesses in industries such as cleaning, pool maintenance, landscaping, HVAC, roofing, garage repair, internet service providers, restoration, solar solutions and others to offer an on-demand experience to their customers by optimizing the utilization of a distributed field workforce. Organizations using Zuper save at least 20 hours per week, per user and improve customer satisfaction by more than 50%. In 2020, Zuper launched ZuperCCPack, a solution to help businesses across different industries ensure their workforce stays compliant and up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.
"As a growing organization, we required a platform that went beyond task management and allowed us to optimize the efficiency of our distributed workforce, improve service team collaboration and offer our customers a modern, on-demand experience," said George Ginis, CTO of Sail Internet. "The strategic bet we made on Zuper has paid significant dividends in improved productivity and utilization of our field workforce. Today, Zuper is a critical part of our tech stack with deep CRM, ERP and payroll system integrations. We started with a few technicians and have scaled our team with ease thanks to Zuper's capabilities and an amazing collaboration with their team."
The funding comes after a record-setting growth of the company in 2021. Zuper grew Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) by 7X year-over-year; achieved 140% Net Revenue Retention; added more than 100 new customers across North America, APAC and EMEA; and tripled the size of its team. Zuper also expanded its platform with 250+ features and completed 18 new integrations with Salesforce, Oracle Netsuite, Quickbooks, Zendesk Sell, Field Nation, Zoho Suite and others that contribute to a rich field service management ecosystem.
"We concluded the last year with significant wind in our sails as we continue to further Zuper's founding vision to empower service businesses with the tools and technology they need to maximize operational efficiency and provide customers with a modern, on-demand experience," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "As we scale and ride this momentum forward, we remain committed to helping our clients and industry partners grow their businesses and open new revenue streams in the digital economy."
As consumers increasingly shift loyalty and preferences to digitally-native companies that provide seamless, on-demand experiences, field service business owners are seeking solutions that facilitate customer-facing and back-end operations with reliability and ease. In 2021, the Zuper platform supported more than three million work orders, 15 million scheduled hours of work and 300 million API calls—a true testament to the scale, dependability, performance, and maturity of the platform.
"Zuper is making waves and driving impressive results with world class customers in an industry where digital tech innovation traditionally moves slow," said Kellan Carter, General Partner at FUSE. "The company's product market fit coupled with a strong executive team has enabled Zuper to become a category-leading field service software provider with global scale, customer-driven growth and a robust ecosystem of partners across the entire service management tech stack. We see significant opportunities for Zuper to continue delivering tangible ROI for its customers."
"The shift from legacy to digital processes continues to disrupt every category, including the multi-billion dollar field service management industry," said Shailesh Lakhani, MD, Sequoia India. "Zuper's strategic approach to growth has enabled strong customer traction across geographies and service industries. We see Zuper's competitive market position and value proposition only increasing as service businesses continue to adopt digital-based solutions."
"Today, customer experience and operational efficiency are key drivers of competitive advantage for any enterprise," said Andrew Lindsay, Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development at HubSpot. "Software companies like Zuper that enable this are well-positioned to win in the market and are exactly what we look for as we invest in companies that can add tangible value to HubSpot's customer base. We're excited to invest in the Zuper team and look forward to supporting their success in our ecosystem."
"As an early investor in Zuper, it has been great to watch the company's journey and tremendous growth over the last year," said Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners. "We look forward to supporting Zuper in its next phase of growth and are pleased to expand on our previous investment and support Anand, Raghav and their team as the company continues to help its customers adapt to and navigate a rapidly changing world."
About Zuper
Zuper's productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement enables organizations to efficiently automate operations, manage a remote workforce from anywhere, and supercharge customer acquisition and retention. The company also helps field service businesses maintain COVID-19 compliance and create a safe environment for their employees, customers, and the community with its ZuperCCPack. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle and has offices in India and the Middle East. For more information visit https://zuper.co/.
