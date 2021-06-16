SEATTLE, and CHENNAI, India, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, provider of a productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement, today announced it will host its first ever Partner Day on Thursday, July 15, 2021. ZuperConnect will feature a full day of expert-led presentations and hands-on technical workshops. Channel partners, resellers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), System Integrators (SIs) and marketplace partners will leave the event with actionable takeaways that enable organizations to digitize, automate and optimize their service operations.
During the event, Zuper will unveil its latest product updates and provide a sneak peek at the product roadmap and upcoming integrations. Attendees will be able to explore the trends and shifting landscape of Field Service Management (FSM) and learn how to help their clients create the best possible FSM solution that delights the end consumer. Partners will discover new ways to unlock the full potential of Zuper with technical workshops and learn how customers globally are leveraging Zuper with Zoho, Zendesk, QuickBooks, Stripe, Twilio and other applications to modernize and transform service businesses.
"From operations, to marketing to customer engagement, we are seeing a positive uptick in digital transformation by services businesses today," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "However, many organizations face challenges around CRM and ERP systems that weren't initially built to meet customer expectations for onsite and field service management. We are working incredibly hard to help service businesses overcome these challenges with all of our technology and channel partners and ZuperCONNECT is designed to accelerate innovation for the mutual benefit and success of the entire ecosystem."
The event will feature firsthand testimonials and success stories from Zuper customers and partners. For a full agenda and to register for ZuperCONNECT, visit here for more information: https://zuper.co/partners-day/
About Zuper
Zuper's productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement enables organizations to efficiently automate operations, manage a remote workforce from anywhere, and supercharge customer acquisition and retention. The company also helps field service businesses maintain COVID-19 compliance and create a safe environment for their employees, customers, and the community with its ZuperCCPack. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle and has offices in India and the Middle East. For more information visit https://zuper.co/.
