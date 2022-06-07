Volvo, BMW, Workday showcase the value of Zuul, share production use cases at OpenInfra Summit
BERLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OPENINFRA SUMMIT — At the OpenInfra Summit this week, the Zuul community is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the release of its open source continuous integration (CI) project gating software designed to help developers stop merging broken code. Volvo, BMW, and Workday are among the organizations on hand to showcase the value of Zuul and share their production use cases.
Zuul, a project supported by the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra Foundation), uses project gating to automate continuous integration, delivery and deployment of interrelated software projects in a secure manner. Built for a world where development, testing and deployment of applications and their dependencies are one continuous process, Zuul delivers sophisticated project gating across the entire enterprise, especially in scenarios involving multiple repositories with integrated deliverables. Zuul enables teams to rapidly develop fully tested software in parallel and benefit from zero-downtime operation. Zuul 6.0 was released in May.
"Having been involved with the project since its very beginning, I am proud of how far Zuul has come in 10 years," said James Blair, the original author of Zuul, current maintainer and founder of Acme Gating. "After 10 years, Zuul continues to lead in the CI and CD space. Having pioneered project gating, we went on to add cross-project dependencies, shared CI and CD pipelines, speculative container builds, and more. Thanks to an involved community of users and contributors, Zuul is getting better by the day, making a real difference in the lives of developers and improving the outcomes of the organizations who are using it."
Volvo Cars Corporation will take center stage at OpenInfra Summit this week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Zuul. During a Day Two keynote address, Johannes Foufas, senior principal engineer at Volvo, will describe how Zuul features are used as the first line of integration for all modules in the core computer of Volvo automobiles. He'll also share how Volvo has significantly expanded its use of Zuul over the past year to deliver increased quality and faster integrations of all application code. He'll be joined by Blair to talk about how their collaboration has enabled the operational features they need to be shared upstream. Foufas will also lead a separate general session to offer more in-depth details.
"It's an honor for Volvo Cars Corporation to help celebrate Zuul's 10th Anniversary by sharing our experiences with the OpenInfra community," said Foufas. "Zuul is the default CI system for the code in our cars. In our core computer platform at Volvo, we have hundreds of modules that depend on each other, comprising repositories from all around our company. With Zuul's built-in dependency management, we went from a week of integration to 3.5 hours. We have not reached our final goal, but we have made great progress and look forward to sharing our experiences and improvements with the global Zuul community as we progress."
BMW and Workday are also sharing their production use cases at the three-day OpenInfra Summit:
- BMW will describe how Zuul continues to drive innovation in the automotive industry, sharing why it has chosen to operate Zuul and contribute to the Zuul community. This session will include the turning points of BMW's journey in scaling CI with Zuul, fueled by the development of Zuul v5.
- Workday has built one of the largest OpenStack-based private clouds in the world, hosting a workload of over a million physical cores on over 16,000 compute nodes in 5 data centers for over ten years. Workday will share its new architecture and deployment approach as well as lessons learned, including how they migrated from Jenkins to Zuul.
In addition, Summit attendees have the opportunity to participate in several hands-on workshops and forums designed to introduce new users to the project and share best practices.
Zuul Users & Contributors
Zuul became a pilot project of the OpenStack Foundation (now the OpenInfra Foundation) in May 2018 and was confirmed as an OpenInfra Project on April 28, 2019.
Zuul boasts a robust contributor base and user community. Current and previous contributors include Acme Gating, Ampere, the Ansible community, BMW, Cesnet, Cleura, Cloudbase solutions, FiberHome, Garmin, GoDaddy, GoodMoney, Inspur, Just Eat, Leboncoin, Nokia, OpenLab, OpenInfra Foundation, OVHcloud, Red Hat, SUSE, Troila, Tungsten Fabric, VEXXHOST, Volvo, Wazo Platform and the Wikimedia Foundation.
Numerous case studies have been published highlighting how organizations like BMW, GoDaddy, Software Factory, Packet Host, Leboncoin and even the OpenInfra Foundation run Zuul. The 2021 OpenInfra Foundation User Survey indicated 69% of respondents are running Zuul in production, 17% are evaluating Zuul and 14% are considering using Zuul.
