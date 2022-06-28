zvelo today announced expanded detection of Attacking IPs used in "Brute Force" attacks. The continued prevalence of poor passwords creates an environment ripe for attack by botnets using simple, but effective, brute force attacks that, when undetected, can often eventually guess the correct password for a user, device or network.
GREENWOOD VILAGE, Colo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Successful brute force attacks can lead to ransomware, loss of confidential data, malware infections, and similar outcomes, all of which create business disruptions, as well as increased liabilities and costs.
The expanded Attacking IP detections are delivered through the zveloCTI Cyber Threat Intelligence services, which are helping to power many of the market's leading XDR, SASE, Endpoint, and IoT security solutions.
"Brute Force attacks are a popular attack vector because they're easy to implement, and still can be effective due to weak password policies and/or poor policy compliance," explained Brian Burch, zvelo VP of Product Development and Technology. "By incorporating attacking IP information into their firewalls and network monitoring solutions, defenders can proactively block inbound traffic from IPs known to be performing brute force attacks in the wild."
zvelo's partners are leveraging the zveloCTI attacking IP threat intelligence, along with practical password management and employee education to prevent brute force attacks against customer networks. In particular, the addition of this new data can be used to fend off Brute Force attacks launched against some of the most commonly attacked ports like SSH and FTP.
For more information on how zveloCTI threat intel services can help protect your users from brute force attacks, please contact zvelo at sales@zvelo.com.
