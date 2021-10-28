GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The webinar, zveloCTI 2021 Malicious Trends: Understanding the Impact and Implications, is scheduled to take place live at 12:00 pm Mountain on November 3, 2021.
"One of the great challenges that cybersecurity professionals face is a hesitance from organizations to share key information and knowledge about the threat landscape to strengthen the community as a whole against attackers," Explains Brad Rhodes, zvelo's Head of Cybersecurity. "One of the ways we can help support knowledge sharing amongst the cybersecurity community, is through the zveloCTI annual Malicious Trends report. Through this webinar we hope to emphasize why understanding this type of information is important and how organizations can apply it within their environments."
Some of the topics which will be covered in the webinar presentation include:
- The extensive use of .com TLDs in malicious attacks, what that reveals about how MCAs operate, and how to use that information to mitigate your cyber risks.
- Which types of phishing attacks are most prevalent and which industries are the hottest targets.
- The dichotomy of malicious vs phishing attacks and the use of HTTP vs HTTPS.
- Detecting threats in full-path URLs vs domain and subdomains to understand your level of exposure and how that exponentially increases your cyber risk.
The webinar presentation is tailored for those who work in cybersecurity and hold roles such as cyber defenders, threat researchers, cybersecurity analysts, network security professionals, threat intelligence analysts, and cybersecurity leaders.
About the Speaker
Brad Rhodes, zvelo's Head of Cybersecurity
Propelled by the desire to stay on the cutting edge of the latest technologies while securing them, Brad Rhodes has deep experience across the military, government, policy, national intelligence, and cybersecurity sectors. Additionally, Brad is a recognized author, educator, and speaker in cybersecurity presenting on cyber incident response and related topics to audiences large and small across the country. He brings a unique perspective that mixes Red and Blue techniques into a truly Purple approach to enterprise cybersecurity. Brad views cybersecurity as a "big data" opportunity that can be leveraged into helping organizations manage risk while posturing for secure future growth. He is a process-driven, hands-on collaborative partner ready to tackle the tough challenges.
About zvelo
zvelo provides industry-leading cyber threat intelligence and URL classification data services. zvelo's proprietary AI-based threat detection and categorization technologies, combines curated URLs, threat and other data feeds, with the clickstream traffic from its global partner network of 600+ million users and endpoints to provide unmatched visibility, coverage, reach and accuracy. zvelo powers applications and solutions for the world's leading providers of web filtering, endpoint security, endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed detection and response (MDR), secure access service edge (SASE), cyber threat intelligence platforms, threat analysis, brand safety and contextual targeting, and more.
