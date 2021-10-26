GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year's report examines the malicious and phishing URL data sets separately for better insights relative to each. In addition to the analyses of the individual data sets, it also includes key commonalities and key differentiators between both malicious and phishing threats, as well as 'In the Wild' special editorial content from zvelo's threat researchers.
"This year, we observed that ~68% of malicious and ~62% of phishing threats were detected in full-path URLs vs base domain, subdomain, and IP. This really highlights the critical need for organizations to develop the capability for full-path URL threat protection," explained Brad Rhodes, zvelo Head of Cybersecurity. "Otherwise, there are just too many dangerous threats that can be missed".
Highlights from the 2021 Malicious Trends Report include:
-- Top 15 Common Malicious Files and/or Extensions
-- Top 15 Common Words Observed in Phishing URLs
-- Key Commonalities and Distinctions Between Malicious and Phishing Trends
-- Trends by TLD, HTTP vs HTTPS, IP Address URL vs Text URLs, and Many Other Cyber Threat Observations
As a follow up to the report release, zvelo is also offering a webinar presentation based on the report data called, "2021 Malicious Trends: Understanding the Impact and Implications." The webinar will be held live at 12:00 pm MDT on November 3, 2021 and registration is free.
The goal of this report is to shed light on current trends and inform defenders about potential threats they may face. The zvelo Cybersecurity Team presents their analysis of the data with some general conclusions at the end. As every organization has a different set of needs and perspectives unique to their own environment, readers must draw their own specific conclusions.
zvelo's proprietary AI-based threat detection and URL classification technologies, combined with curated threat data feeds, plus clickstream traffic from a partner network of 600+ million users provides unmatched visibility, coverage, reach and accuracy for powering applications which protect users and devices from active and emerging malicious threats.
About zvelo
zvelo provides industry-leading cyber threat intelligence and URL classification data services. zvelo's proprietary AI-based threat detection and categorization technologies, combines curated domains, threat and other data feeds, with the clickstream traffic from its global partner network of 600+ million users and endpoints to provide unmatched visibility, coverage, reach and accuracy. zvelo powers applications and solutions for the world's leading providers of web filtering, endpoint security, endpoint detection and response (EDR), managed detection and response (MDR), brand safety and contextual targeting, cyber threat intelligence platforms, threat analysis, and more.
Media Contact
Clair Fall, zvelo, +1 (720) 897-8113 Ext: 117, cfall@zvelo.com
SOURCE zvelo