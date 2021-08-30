LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zventus, a global business services provider, today announces the launch of a blockchain lab for the financial services industry, specifically focused on modernizing the mortgage sector.
As an extension of the company's global consulting, customized staffing solutions, technology, and outsourcing services, Zventus' new Mortgage Blockchain Lab will focus on developing new products, services, and solutions to enhance the loan process. These blockchain innovations, combined with Zventus' core competencies, will make mortgage loans more secure, easier to manage, and more economical, reducing costs for financial services firms by upwards of 50% per loan.
"There's no doubt in blockchain's ability to disrupt the mortgage industry," said Angel Alban, President at Zventus. "The capabilities of a secure, transparent ledger without a central intermediary is taking off in Europe and Asia and gaining significant traction in the Americas. We're thrilled to be at the forefront of a technological revolution that will transform mortgage processing forever."
Zventus has developed the lab in partnership with several academic, technology, and training partners, enabling the company to target the creation of 1,000 new blockchain technology jobs by 2024. The lab incorporates Hyperledger, Ethereum, and other blockchain technologies and is a collaborative project between several mortgage domain experts, technology partners, and universities working side-by-side on blockchain R&D and delivery.
"We are actively developing a portfolio of POCs and collaborating with industry and R&D partners to bring solutions to the mortgage industry," said Marvin Bantugan, CTO at Zventus Blockchain Solutions. "Our capabilities to innovate, improve and grow businesses coupled with our ability to source talent in 180 countries and deliver services in 220 languages is the ultimate sandbox for blockchain innovation and delivery."
The team behind the Mortgage Blockchain Lab includes Angel Alban, who has extensive professional knowledge of mortgage banking, James Hendrick, who has years of experience in loan servicing, Marvin Bantugan leading the technology aspect, Carlos Tabora handling partnerships, Carmen Reynoso leading operations, Alma Valenzuela leading marketing, and a panel of advisors who cover every aspect of the mortgage banking spectrum.
"We've built a world-class team that understands financial services, has extensive mortgage experience, and can harness the power of blockchain for industry transformation," said Alban. "We are excited for the future of blockchain in the mortgage sector, and we look forward to collaborating with our clients and partners to reinvent this important element of financial services."
About Zventus
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Zventus is a global services company, helping companies hire the talent they need for strategy, operations, and technology. A leading provider of consulting, strategic staffing solutions, technology, and outsourcing services, Zventus works side-by-side to innovate, improve, and grow our client partner's business.
Since starting operations in 2016, Zventus has become the largest Hispanic-owned BPO and technology outsourcing provider in the United States, with operations in the US, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Pakistan, and Poland.
About Hyperledger
Hyperledger is an open-source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration hosted by The Linux Foundation, including leaders in finance, banking, IoT, supply chain, manufacturing, and technology.
