SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The COVID-19 pandemic has made Zoom meetings an integral part of everyday work and leisure life for millions all over the world, and as the video conferencing revolution rolls on, the audio shortcomings of phones and tablets has become more apparent – especially in home environments where household sounds often compete with conference call audio. ZVOX, an innovative American audio company has the solution – the ZVOX AV50s (SRP: $69.99) the only noise-cancelling headphones designed to boost and clarify voices. To make them even more Zoom-friendly, the AV50s use a built-in microphone and advanced Bluetooth® technology so you can speak and listen "hands free with no wires." And at less than half a pound, the AV50s weigh less than competing noise cancelling headphones, and use memory foam ear pads for an extremely comfortable fit during those long work-from-home meetings.
As Communications Manager for a major museum in Santa Fe, Mara Harris spends hours every day on phone calls and in Zoom meetings – all while isolating in the "dining table office" of her home. "After my iPhone, my most important home business tool is my ZVOX headphones" says Harris. "They allow me to focus because they filter out ambient noises and I can hear voices clearly and easily. They're light and comfortable, so I keep them on between calls throughout the day, and I can multi-task because I can still participate in the meeting if I have to get something from another room. I wouldn't do a Zoom meeting without them anymore."
The ZVOX AV50s noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones sound wonderful -- immersive, realistic, high-fidelity sound, including tight, accurate bass. But that's just the beginning:
- Advanced noise cancellation technology. Peripheral household and outdoor noises from lawn mowers and leaf blowers are all reduced or eliminated.
- AccuVoice technology. The AV50s use ZVOX AccuVoice technology to give a boost to voices while they reduce unwanted noise. So you understand dialogue clearly, without having to turn up the volume.
- aptX Bluetooth. You can connect AV50s using the supplied cord, or connect to your phone, tablet or laptop computer using aptX Bluetooth technology. With an optional Bluetooth transmitting device, you can also connect to your TV.
- Light and comfortable. The AV50s are lighter than many noise cancelling headphones -- less than half a pound.
- Hands free phone calls. The AV50s have a microphone in the right ear cup that allows you to make hands free phone calls with your cell phone. You hear the caller - but not the family around you.
- Slim carrycase. It's easy to store the AV50 headphones because they fold flat - the case is only 2.5" thick.
The ZVOX AV50s are available in four colors– with free shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee from ZVOX.com and Amazon.com. Press samples are also available.
About ZVOX
ZVOX, a pioneer in speaker and hearing aid technology, is recognized for introducing the first commercially successful sound bar in 2004, the first soundbase TV audio system in 2008, and the first speaker dedicated to dialogue clarity in 2016. The company has been committed to enhanced hearing solutions for over 16 years.
