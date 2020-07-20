NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype, the infrastructure for digital video, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud customers now have access to Zype's OTT Video Platform; including Video CMS, Video CRM, Encoding, Playout, Content Delivery, and Video Connectors.
Google Cloud customers can rapidly build and deploy streaming products and services through Zype's end-to-end platform. As companies increasingly search for a flexible and scalable video platform in the cloud, there is a growing need for more agile, integrated products tailored to enterprise and media & entertainment ecosystems.
Google Cloud customers now have access to the following benefits:
- Engage Zype Connectors to build marketplace-ready OTT apps across all major platforms including Roku and Apple TV
- Access Zype Playout to program, schedule, and deliver VOD to Live Linear HLS or RTMP to vMVPD and FAST platforms
- Configure Zype CRM to manage flexible monetization models across video marketplaces, with full support for SVOD, TVOD, and AVOD
- Leverage robust analytics dashboards for insight across revenue and engagement
"At Google Cloud, we strive to make it as easy as possible for customers to deploy, purchase and manage leading solutions in the cloud," said Amy Bray, Head of GTM Strategy, Google Cloud Marketplace, Google. "With availability on Marketplace, Zype brings its expertise in enterprise video content management, allowing customers to easily deploy solutions and to focus efforts on building a successful business."
Organizations that want to try Zype can take advantage of the On Demand Plan that enables users to deploy on-demand transcoding with no commitment.
"We're excited to build this partnership with Google Cloud and to provide Google Cloud customers with immediate access to our award-winning video infrastructure," said Ed Laczynski, Zype CEO. "Our goal is to empower them to focus on innovation and delivering high-performance, high-quality video products to their own viewers."
About Zype:
Zype is the infrastructure for digital video, providing an API-first SaaS that helps product teams solve mission critical streaming video challenges on web, mobile, OTT & connected TV, and social media. Zype provides the most connected and reliable cloud-based video content management and distribution infrastructure, with monetization, CRM, business analytics, automation, and integrations with thousands of SaaS applications.
Founded in 2014 and HQ'd in New York, Zype is a privately held company with over 150 customers worldwide.
Contact:
Alesandra Madurowicz
347-493-0756