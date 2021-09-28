DALLAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Zyston announced that they were named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021. Zyston is a managed security provider that offers comprehensive MSSP and XDR services, and this announcement marks its second year on the prestigious list.
Each year the publication MSSP Alert creates a Top 250 MSSPs List. Their rankings are based on readership surveys and digital media editorial coverage of Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).
The list is designed to identify and honor top companies in the MSSP, MDR (Managed Detection and Response), and SOCaaS (Security Operations Center as a Service) industries.
When asked about Zyston's inclusion on this year's list, Amy Katz, CEO of MSSP Alert publisher After Nines Inc., said that "After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Zyston on this year's honor."
Katz elaborated further on the topic of cybersecurity threats by explaining that "amid continued ransomware, malware, and supply chain cyber-attacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide."
Zyston CEO Craig Stamm was thrilled to learn that his organization made this exclusive list again.
After receiving the news, Stamm said that "Zyston's continued recognition by industry publications and analysts highlights the success our unique cybersecurity service offering is having within the mid-market enterprise. Our mission is to redefine how middle-market companies conduct their cybersecurity program."
While being named on the list is an achievement on its own, it also bodes well for Zyston's financial outlook. This year's MSSP honorees are expected to generate approximately 16% more revenue this year compared to last year's report.
Since its inception, Zyston has been building a positive reputation within the MSSP industry. It has received multiple accolades and provides SMBs (small-to-medium sized businesses) with innovative MSSP solutions. Zyston has offices in Texas, Colorado, Georgia, and California.
