WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 21st Century Cyber Charter School is proud to announce that senior student, Tiana M, has been selected to travel to Greece and serve refugees in crisis at Camp Moira. The flexibility of Tiana's schedule has allowed her to balance schoolwork, a job and time spent volunteering to help those in need.
21st Century Cyber Charter School serves Pennsylvania students in grades six through 12. The flexible, individualized working environment is designed to meet the specific needs of the student and allow them to find success in and out of the classroom.
Tiana explains her schedule saying, "I find the schedule at 21cccs very flexible and the 21cccs program has helped me to give my time to helping others and working."
Tiana says her inspiration came from students like her. "I have seen several people that I know go overseas to help the refugees in the camps and I thought it looked like a great opportunity to expand my knowledge of refugees and to help with the kids over there."
Tiana's ultimate goal is to bring joy to those in need and to put a smile on their faces during hard times. After graduating from 21st Century Cyber Charter School, Tiana plans to pursue her dream of working at a daycare for kids who have disabilities.
The entire 21st Century Cyber Charter School is inspired by Tiana and her fellow students.
Interim CEO, Brian Cote, says Tiana's story is a great example of the mission of 21st Century Cyber Charter School. "We work very hard to give students a high-level education with the flexibility that prepares them to be contributing members of society."
About 21st Century Cyber Charter School:
Established in 2001, 21st Century Cyber Charter School serves Pennsylvania students in grades 6 through 12. 21CCCS features the best academic track record of any cyber charter school in the state, including average 2016 SAT scores in the top 5% of all Pennsylvania public schools. 21CCCS provides students with a flexible, individualized learning environment catered to meet specific student needs. 21st Century's asynchronous learning environment provides students with 24/7 course access, and a 56-hour per week window where they can work one on one with PA certified, highly qualified teachers.
