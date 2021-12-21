BALTIMORE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Places evolve, and we keep a careful eye on trends, changes, and events that bring new destinations to our attention," notes Sean Keenan, International Living magazine editor. Each month, readers gain the most up-to-date information on the best places to retire outside the U.S. borders, including spots just coming into their own as places worth paying attention to.
"In summary, we're feeling excited about El Salvador—less than three hours from the U.S., with unspoiled landscapes, tropical weather, and low, low costs. And it has recently adopted bitcoin as legal tender.
"Greece offers some of the world's best long-term visa options, and with thousands of sun-soaked Mediterranean islands to choose from, is very tempting.
"And the Czech Republic blends Old World style with low costs and modern infrastructure."
The new report delves into the joys the three countries offer and why it's important to take note for the coming year.
El Salvador
"A country that's poised right in the sweet spot before it hits mainstream popularity, El Salvador has thrown off the struggles of its past and emerged, confident and energetic, into a bright future," Keenan notes.
"Hitting the headlines recently due to its adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, the digital nomads came first for the novelty, but then stayed when they fell in love with what they found there."
The smallest country in Central America geographically, El Salvador offers 190 miles of coast—replete with warm, sandy beaches that surfers consider among the best in the world. But there's more than just its stunning coastline. With the cosmopolitan capital San Salvador, and an interior that includes volcanoes, hot springs, lakes and waterfalls—this little country has plenty to offer those in search of unspoiled natural beauty.
"This is a tropical, coastal, affordable paradise of swaying palms, pretty colonial villages, epic waves, and exuberant locals…that's less than three hours flying time from the U.S. A civil war kept it off the expat radar for a long time, but that civil war ended in 1992," Keenan says. "Thirty years later, adventurous expats are discovering that El Salvador is exactly what they want from a relocation destination. It won't be long until the merely curious follow them, and then the rest of the world. Get in now before it's too late!"
Greece
Large, diverse and visually stunning, Greece offers an enthralling mixture of sun-drenched islands, towering mountains, buzzing cities, and timeless traditions. The world's first democracy, dating back to the 5th century B.C., Greece is wrapped in the warm embrace of the Aegean Sea— vibrant, welcoming, and full of surprises.
"With some of the world's best long-term visa options, and one of the lowest costs of living scores in Europe, Greece is gathering momentum as a premier expat destination with every passing year," says Keenan.
"When your mind's eye pictures Mediterranean island living, it's probably Greece that fills the screen. Crete and Corfu are two of the larger islands, and either one makes an excellent starting point for expats, given that the amenities and infrastructure of a thriving tourism industry are well established there.
"Others choose the city pace of Athens, a capital overlooked by the imposing remains of Ancient Greece itself. History, and prehistory rub shoulders with all the amenities of a world-class city that's proving popular with the connected digital nomad set.
"Whichever option you want to consider, close your eyes and picture the wine-dark Mediterranean and the warm Greek sun on your face. Bet you've already decided!"
The Czech Republic
Located at the at the heart of Central Europe, the Czech Republic provides arguably one of the best expat opportunities in all of Europe.
Its capital, Prague, is easily one of the most beautiful, ancient, Old World cities on the European continent. Then-Czechoslovakia, and especially Prague, never experienced the devastating bombing raids that destroyed so many European cities during World War II. As such, the country and its cities still reflect much of their 1,000+ years of history.
Because of that, and because of a low cost of living relative to Western Europe and the U.S., the Czech Republic—and Prague, in particular—are increasingly becoming an expat haven for those who want an affordable, big-city lifestyle with all the amenities of modern living.
Obtaining a residency visa for the Czech Republic (good for one year and renewable) is relatively easy. With it, folks can travel freely and easily around the European Union. Given the Czech Republic's central location in the dead center of the Continent, you can be in Dublin, Ireland, or Oslo, Norway, as quickly as Moscow or Athens, Greece. A direct flight to the U.S. means getting back and forth across the Atlantic is as convenient as from London, Paris, or Frankfurt.
"Truly, a European hot spot for in-the-know expats, the Czech Republic is the low-cost, eye-wateringly beautiful option for those who want something different than the cocktails-on-the-beach life," remarks Keenan.
"Fact is, it's landlocked, but don't let that put you off. Think instead of vast forests, exquisitely preserved medieval walled towns, and hands-down the best beer in Europe.
"Most visitors start with the splendid Baroque surrounds of the capital, Prague, but there's far more to see in the country's rural heart. And every year, more potential expats get to hear about it, explore, and fall in love with this Old-World beauty."
Editor's Note: Members of the media have permission to republish the article linked above once credit is given to Internationalliving.com
Further information, as well as interviews with expert authors for radio, TV or print, is available on request. Photos are also available.
For information about InternationalLiving.com content republishing, source material or to book an interview with one of our experts, contact PR Managing Editor, Marita Kelly, +001 667 312 3532, mkelly@internationalliving.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/internationalliving/
Twitter: @inliving — https://twitter.com/inliving?lang=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/International.Living/
About International Living
Since 1979, InternationalLiving.com has been the leading authority for anyone looking for global retirement or relocation opportunities. Through its monthly magazine and related e-letters, extensive website, podcasts, online bookstore, and events held around the world, InternationalLiving.com provides information and services to help its readers live better, travel farther, have more fun, save more money, and find better business opportunities when they expand their world beyond their own shores. InternationalLiving.com has more than 200 contributors traveling the globe, investigating the best opportunities for travel, retirement, real estate, and investment.
Media Contact
Marita Kelly, www.internationalliving.com, +001 667 312 3532, mkelly@internationalliving.com
SOURCE International Living