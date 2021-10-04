PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The advantages of getting some fresh air and much-needed physical activity far exceed the hard work of dressing the kids in winter coats, gloves, boots, and hats, so put on some warm clothes and head outside. Here are five outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy this winter.
1. Visit a Festival of Lights
If you are someone who enjoys the magic of fairy lights on a Christmas tree, then visiting a festival of lights in your area is a must in the winter. Most of these festivals include a carnival and a holiday village for all to enjoy.
Drive through the festival to get a good view of the majestic show of lights designed to have you and your kids enchanted, or stroll through the walk of lights if you prefer not to drive, to strengthen your family bond and get some fresh air.
The lights are changed or mixed up every year, so it is undoubtedly an attraction to enjoy year after year as a family. After viewing the festive lights, you and your kids can snap photographs with Santa, warm up by the fires, and get refreshments at the craft area.
There's also the carnival that has a variety of rides for you to try out. The carnival has the appearance of a typical county fair and includes similar attractions and rides. You can also visit the ice-skating rink for hours of ice-skating fun.
In Cincinnati, the festival of lights is set up in the local zoo, so most attractions are animal-themed. Get on the North Polar Express for a fun winter-themed train ride around the zoo and view nocturnal animals in their habitats at night.
At the festival of lights, there's something for everyone, so if you are bored at home and would like to enjoy everything winter has to offer, visiting a festival of lights should be first on your holiday to-do list.
2. Host a Snow Sculpture Competition
One of the best parts of winter is the snow. Snow can be a crafting material for you to make sculptures with. This is a fun way to show your creativity, work with your hands, and have loads of fun with the family.
It doesn't matter whether you are a skilled craftsman or a novice. Anyone can enjoy this outdoor winter activity.
3. Take a Trip to the Zoo
Visiting the zoo in the winter can be an incredible experience because many animals at the zoo enjoy the colder weather and become more active. Winter is a favorite season for animals like gorillas, polar bears, and big cats at the zoo that may hide in shady spots, out of sight during the summer.
4. Build a Snow Maze
If your yard is covered in thick snow and taking the car out on a trip to the zoo isn't an option, another fun activity is building a snow maze. Unlike snowmen that can be made quickly, snow mazes demand more time and effort, and offer loads of problem-solving fun for the whole family.
5. Make an Igloo or Snow Fort
Constructing a snow fort or igloo is another way to enjoy a winter wonderland. The kids can enjoy shaping the bricks or boulders from snow and placing them strategically to form the structure of the fort or igloo.
These structures can be made as small or as large as you please, and the whole family can get involved, adding bricks and planning the design. Build two, and team up for an epic snow fight.
Other Winter Outdoor Activities to Consider
If you have exhausted all the options on this list, here are 10 more activities for you to enjoy with the family this winter:
- Go on a sleigh ride
- Start a winter bonfire
- Take a hike – in the snowy mountains
- Try a winter-themed nature scavenger hunt outdoors
- Go ice skating as a family
- Try sledding
- Take a train ride to enjoy the winter scenery
- Have a snowball fight
- Make a snow painting with watercolors
- Try your hand at ice fishing
Gather your family when snow begins to fall, and temperatures drop, it doesn't mean you need to be confined to your home. Gather the family and head outdoors for hours of fun with these five outdoor activities. A visit to the festival of lights is an absolute must during the winter, and you are guaranteed to find something for everyone to do there. All the recommendations in the article were written by festival-of-lights.com
Media Contact
festival-of-light, festival-of-light, 1 547222969, fesvival.of.lighs.guide@gmail.com
SOURCE festival-of-light