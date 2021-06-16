BALTIMORE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Would-be expats drawn to the idea of retiring in Europe can be thrown off by the high prices of its most famous destinations. But while big cities such as Paris and Madrid can hit the wallet hard, alternatives exist for retirees seeking the romance of Europe, but at an affordable cost.
If you're in love with classic Europe and its history, romance and culture, take heart: Spain, Italy, Portugal, and France aren't only for the vacationer who saves for months just to visit.
Each one of these four countries has numerous small towns and villages that would be friendly places for an expat to land—communities with enticingly affordable properties to rent or buy.
International Living's correspondents in each country chose a handful of towns not spoiled by over-development or mass tourism, and all of which offer picturesque surrounds and good-value living.
"Although small in size compared to other countries in Europe, Portugal packs plenty into its borders, says Terry Coles, IL Portugal Correspondent. "From bustling cities like Lisbon in the heart of the country and Porto in the north, to coastal gems in the southern Algarve region like Albufeira, the country has something for everyone.
"But not to be missed are the tiny towns, each with their own flavor that offer something special to both visitors and those seeking to settle into the country. While there are so many loveable small towns worth mentioning in Portugal, I've picked two I'm particularly fond of."
Águeda
Known by many as, "the umbrella city," the town of Águeda is a two-hour drive north of Lisbon in the Aveiro district. While many visitors stop in neighboring Aveiro, known as the "Venice of Portugal," because of its canals and colorful boats, lesser-known Águeda is special, too.
Every summer the town turns into a kaleidoscopic canopy of color when residents suspend more than 3,000 umbrellas above the streets. It creates a colorful glow, and brings a smile to all who pass under them.
Plenty of local shops and restaurants line the main streets of the village, while nearby larger grocery stores, hospitals, and clinics provide much of everything to make this a liveable option for expats.
The city center is flat making it easy to walk around and two-bedroom apartments here can be found for $600 a month. With so many tourists passing through, many of the locals do speak English, yet this is a real Portuguese working town painted with artistic charm.
Vila Real de Santo Antonio
On the eastern tip of southern Portugal's Algarve region sits the border town of Vila Real de Santo Antonio. Nearby, a massive, four-lane bridge spans the Guadiana River, the crossing point into Ayamonte, Spain. Expats who live here have easy access to both countries, offering them the best of both worlds.
Unlike some of the high-priced towns in the Algarve, here it's possible to rent a two-bedroom apartment for $788, yet still be within walking distance to the beach, shops, and restaurants. Large grocery stores can be found along with both medical and dental clinics.
So, for those that long to live in the Algarve but want to avoid the crowds in the summer, Vila Real de Santo Antonio could make good sense. The tranquil feel of this Portuguese town provides a relatively sleepy pace of life, yet it's close to amenities and since this still is the Algarve, many locals here do speak English.
Click here for more detailed information on Portugal's small retirement towns.
"When thinking of a spot to live in France, it's tempting to consider the fabled coastline of the Côte d'Azur or the romantic towns and villages of the southern region of Provence," says Tuula Rampont, IL France Correspondent.
"Given the region's popularity, expats can expect higher real estate prices, more tourists, and hot summer months.
"More and more people, the French included, are looking at different spots around the country where they can enjoy the same 'fine-living' attributes at a lower cost. Some regions, Alsace and Lorraine, are a bit off the beaten track, while other, time-honored favorites are making a comeback on the expat scene."
Beaune, Burgundy
Beaune, known as the wine capital of the region, is a Burgundian town with a rich cultural and architectural heritage. With a well-preserved medieval center—enclosed by its original ramparts— Beaune is a postcard-perfect image of a small French town. Gothic spires mix with Renaissance façades and cozy, vine-covered alleyways add a touch of earthly elegance.
More importantly, for those looking to settle in the area, Beaune provides a great compromise between country and city living, large enough to have an enviable collection of restaurants and boutiques, and small enough to easily move around the town center.
A two-bedroom, one-bathroom, furnished apartment (750 square feet) rents for $978 in the center of Beaune. Village homes of the same size, also in the center of town start at $238,400.
Colmar, Alsace
Another area closely tied to the winemaking traditions of France is Alsace. Part of the Grand Est (Great East), this region in northeastern France includes Alsace, Champagne-Ardenne, and Lorraine. While many expats are drawn to larger metropolitan areas like cosmopolitan Strasbourg, the undisputed star of this charming land of half-timbered houses and flower-lined canals is the fairytale town of Colmar.
While visually striking, Colmar is far from staid. Expats can expect a rich and varied social life, where activities turn around the harvest season, local festivals, and a vibrant foodie scene. Restaurants, bars, and cafés line the main, pedestrian-only, avenue which follows the twists and turns of the central canal. Walk over a series of flower-topped bridges to experience Petite Venise (Little Venice), arguably Colmar's most picturesque neighborhood of canal-lined homes and gliding gondolas.
Given Colmar's popularity, real estate prices will be a bit higher than other towns and villages in Alsace. A furnished, two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment (915 square feet) averages around $1,090 a month in the center of town. Two-bedroom, one-bathroom village homes of a slightly smaller size (820 square feet) to buy start at $263,400.
Click here for more detailed information on France's small retirement towns.
"Spain's Mediterranean beach resorts and dynamic cities are alluring destinations for most expats. However, for those seeking a quieter life immersed in traditional Spanish culture, small pueblos off the beaten path offer tranquil pieces of paradise," says Marsha Scarbrough, IL Spain Correspondent.
"Spain has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to gorgeous tiny towns."
Liérganes
In the lush countryside of Cantabria, Northern Spain, the exquisite pueblo of Liérganes shines like a jewel nestled in a green valley. Visitors will feel like they have stepped back in time as they wander between impressive, well-preserved mansions from the 18th and 19th centuries.
During summer, brilliant flowers spill from balconies and overflow every garden. The crystal-clear Miera River flows through town and under the picturesque "Roman bridge" which was actually built in 1587 by master builder Bartolomé de la Hermosa. In this village with a population of just over 2,400 people, upscale restaurants and high-end shops are part of the landscape. Since the popular beach resort of Santander is just a little over 30-minutes away by suburban train, summer delivers plenty of day-tripping tourists.
You can rent a furnished, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Liérganes for $522 a month. You can buy a similar apartment but with one bathroom and a terrace for $121,718.
Alhama de Granada
Halfway between Granada and Málaga in Andalusia, perched on the edge of a breathtaking gorge carved by the Alhama River in the Sierra de Tejeda mountains, this village of around 6,000 people offers pleasant mild summers and cold winters.
Founded by the Romans, who built bathhouses to take advantage of the natural hot springs, Alhama was later ruled by the Arabs and finally conquered by the Catholic Kings. Its monumental architecture reflects all of these periods of its history. The surrounding mountains, lake, and canyons provide opportunities for hiking, swimming, mountaineering, canyoning, kayaking, hang gliding, paragliding, and cycling, or just gazing at the gorgeous scenery. It's perfect for those seeking an outdoor lifestyle infused with medieval charm.
You can rent a furnished country home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a terrace, a balcony, a fireplace, and a swimming pool on three acres of private land for $852 a month. For $79,113, you can buy a renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom, three-level, 1,500-square-foot house in the center of the village with balconies, an interior patio, and a garage.
Click here for more detailed information on Spain's small retirement towns.
"One of Tuscany's reigning wine towns and a classic hill town with cobbled streets and ancient ambiance, Montepulciano will charm the socks off anyone," says Valerie Fortney-Schneider, IL Italy Correspondent.
"It is the quintessential Tuscan vision many have of a medieval center basking above vineyards on its sunny hilltop. Renaissance palaces mingle with medieval homes and churches, and there are sweeping panoramas over the sun-swathed countryside. This truly is postcard-worthy Tuscany."
Resting between the Val di Chiana and Val d'Orcia, two of Tuscany's famous rolling valleys, Montepulciano is in southern Tuscany where timeless towns dot every hill and grapevines and olives stripe the land, interspersed with woods. It sits out of the super-pricey Chianti zone, but the splendid city of Siena is just over an hour away.
The pace is slow and focused on the seasons, perfect for those who want a quieter place with a gorgeous atmosphere, friendly townsfolk but also a bit of tourism influx for liveliness (but not so much it feels overrun). The famous wine, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, draws visitors and diners from area towns who want to sip and eat in leisure.
This is Tuscany, so don't expect to find bargains, but there are some fairly reasonable options to let you enjoy that classic hill town lifestyle you're dreaming about.
In the old town center expect to pay $245,000 and up for a nice apartment. Outside the city, farmhouses in ruins cost upwards of $182,000. Rentals can be found in the old town for $767 for an unfinished two-bedroom apartment, and furnished two-bedrooms apartments running between $886 to $1,063 per month.
